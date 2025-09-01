The Everton forward looks set for a move to Ibrox on Deadline Day

Following their humiliating exit in the Champions League, as well as a poor start to domestic matches, Russell Martin looks to bolster his Rangers squad in what could be a busy deadline at Ibrox.

Everton striker, Youssef Chermiti looks set for a move to Govan after a bid has been accepted by the Merseyside club. After Hamza Igamane’s move to Lille and Cyriel Dessers set for Panathinaikos, Martin finds himself in need of striking reinforcements.

As the Chermiti deal edges closer, here’s a look at the latest transfer gossip surrounding the transfer on deadline day:

Rangers deal for Chermiti ‘could be up to worth £10m’ on Deadline Day

According to Times journalist Paul Joyce, Everton and Rangers have agreed an eight-figure deal for the Portuguese striker. On X, he said: “Everton and Glasgow Rangers progressing in talks on a permanent deal for Youssef Chermiti. Deal could be worth up to £10m.”

Russell Martin has had his eye on the striker, following the loss of Hamza Igamane to Lille for a fee of around £10m. The Rangers boss also stated that Cyriel Dessers has played his last game for the club, as the Nigerian looks to be headed for Greek side, Panathinaikos.

New addition, Bojan Miovski started for Rangers in their goalless Old Firm derby match against Celtic, but clearly the Rangers manager thinks they need more fire power up front. With Chermiti looking like he’ll cost £10m himself, he could be an ideal replacement for Igamane.

Chermiti able to ‘lead the line regularly’

Since Rangers are willing to pay the big bucks for Chermiti, it indicates that the striker will be the number one choice for Russell Martin for the rest of the season. The speculated fee for the Everton man would make him the most expensive Rangers forward since Tore Andre Flo signed from Chelsea in 2000.

Ibrox News say: “if Chermiti arrives, Rangers are certainly going to be well-stocked in the striker department, especially given the fact that they typically only play with one. Rangers would have Chermiti, Miovski and Dessers all competing for a starting place, though Dessers looks set for the exit door.

“With that said, Chermiti can also play on the left flank, albeit only having done so on one occasion in his career.If Rangers are willing to pay an eight-figure fee to land his signature, they clearly see him as someone to lead the line regularly, which could see a change in shape. Quite frankly, the current shape has brought nothing but embarrassment for the Light Blues, and this could force them into a much-needed change.”

As Chermiti is set to undergo his medical, Rangers have also made a had a £8.6m bid accepted by Reims for Oumar Diakite. The French side would want a 15% sell-on clause included in the deal. Rangers’ Sporting Director, Kevin Thelwell has started discussions with the Ivory Coast International as he looks to splash the cash on further striking additions.