Here’s a list of potential transfer comings and goings that Rangers fans can expect to happen on Deadline Day

Transfer deadline day has arrived and Rangers could be in for a hectic end to the summer window with more activity likely over the next 14 hours.

Head coach Russell Martin’s wait for a first league win as Ibrox boss continues after a goalless and uninspiring Old Firm draw with Celtic on Sunday.

And it looks set to be another busy day on the transfer front ahead of tonight’s 11pm deadline. Here’s a look a five deals that could happen today:

Youssef Chermiti (Incoming)

The Everton striker will undergo a medical in Glasgow after Rangers agreed a fee of around £8 million with the Toffees on Sunday. It was initially reported that Chermiti would join the Ibrox club on a loan deal, but he will move to Govan permanently after the Gers ramped up their interest in the player over the last 48 hours.

Nicolas Raskin (Outgoing)

Belgian midfielder has had a bust-up with head coach Russell Martin, who refused to confirm if the player was still part of his long-term plans after leaving him out of yesterday’s matchday squad to face Celtic. Raskin has Premier League interest from Wolves and Crystal Palace and both clubs are understood to be open to a loan + obligation to buy deal.

Derek Cornelius (Incoming)

Rangers are locked in a transfer tug-of-war with Serie A outfit Cremonese to sign the Marseille defender, who has 35 caps for Canada under his belt. Cornelius has fallen out of favour in France are the Light Blues have been exploring a loan with an option to buy.

Nedim Bajrami (Outgoing)

Albanian international finds himself well down the pecking order under Martin and will seek a Deadline Day move, with La Liga outfit Sevilla and Italian side Udinese still interested in taking him off Rangers’ hands. It’s remains to be seen if either club follow up on their initial interest, though.

Cyriel Dessers (Outgoing)

Martin has confirmed that the Nigerian frontman is poised to leave the club after a bid worth £3.5m from Greek giants Panathinaikos was accepted. A divisive figure among the Gers fanbase despite his impressive goalscoring record, Dessers spent two years at Ibrox.