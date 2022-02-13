Rossvale have unveiled a new ownership deal with Europa Point who play at the Victoria Stadium in Gibraltar (pic: Marcos Moreno/AFP via Getty Images)

The Bishopbriggs-based West of Scotland League have named Mark Tivey and Andrew Pritchard - co-owners of Gibraltar side Europa Point FC - as co-owners and directors of Rossvale, subject to SFA approval.

Europa Point compete in the Gibraltar National Premier League and it's hoped the move can provide a potential pathway for players into European competition.

The club said that the Gibraltar-based duo had been working on the collaboration with Vale chairman Dom McInally since October.

Mr Tivey said: "I'm extremely honoured to be given the opportunity to work with this amazing backroom team of people and young, talented players.

"After 30 years of being involved in senior football, this collaboration is the perfect timing, following a tough two years for everyone.

"We will help progress this great club."

He said he would support the club's current coaching staff, taking on the role of the club's technical director.

He added: "The coaching staff and head coach Jamie [Sandilands] have tremendous experience and knowledge of Scottish football.

"I look forward to supporting them as we look to progress Rossvale Football Club in the years to come.

"We believe in our ability to deliver. We would like to thank Dom and the current committee of Rossvale FC who believe and found trust to make this collaboration come to fruition.

"We will be operating a Talent ID programme to help all young players in Scotland have the opportunity to reach their potential and play football at the highest level.

"The first one will be held on March 25."

And Mr Pritchard added: "The synergy between Europa point FC and Rossvale FC will benefit players, as we will ensure every committed young man will be provided pathways to reach their full potential.

"Scottish football has some quality players and this collaboration will offer some of them a real chance to progress."

Dom McInally said: "After a smooth due diligence process myself and the club are very delighted to welcome Mark and Andrew as co-owners, shareholders and directors of the club.