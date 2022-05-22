The Bishopbriggs club’s achievement in coming so close to promotion in their debut campaign has earned them places on the shortlists for MG ALBA SWF Awards.
Star player Jemma McQuillan has been shortlisted for the SWF Championship South Player of the Year award.
McQuillan played a key role for Vale, in their first season in senior football, as they finished second to Gartcairn and just missed out on promotion to SWPL2 after losing to East Fife in the play-offs.
And Vale have also been nominated for Championship Team of the Year, along with Montrose, East Fife, Dryburgh and Gartcairn.
Petershill-based Glasgow City also have a number of nominees up for accolades, including Priscilla Chinchilla who has been shortlisted for the SWPL Player of the Year award.
The Costa Rica international is joined by on the list of nominees by former City player Nicola Docherty, now with Rangers, her Ibrox team-mate Lizzie Arnott and Celtic's Charlie Wellings.
City's Claire Shine is a contender for the Kat Lindner Award for Outstanding Athletic and Academic Achievement, named after the former Glasgow City player who died suddenly in 2019 and which honours a player who has excelled both on and off the field.
City's under-16s are nominated for Youth team of the Year with Mia Scott a contender for Youth Player of the Year while Craig Edwards has been shortlisted for Volunteer of the Year.
The winners will be revealed in a ceremony at Glasgow's Hilton Hotel on June 4.
Meanwhile Glasgow City forward Lauren Davidson has signed a two-year contract extension.Davidson, a product of the Glasgow City academy, rejoined the club in the summer of 2020 after spells at Rangers and Hibernian.She is the club’s second top goalscorer this season with 22 goals, including a hat-trick in the SWPL Cup quarter-final against Partick Thistle.The forward has made a total of 59 appearances in all competitions for City, who face Celtic this Sunday at Tynecastle in the SWPL Cup final.Davidson said: "I am delighted to sign a two-year extension with the club. The direction the club is going in excites me and I’m looking forward to what’s to come next.”Head coach Eileen Glesson commented: “I’m delighted Lauren has chosen to extend her time with Glasgow City."Lauren is an exciting young player who understands what it means to be a Glasgow City player. I look forward to continued opportunity to work with Lauren and watch her develop and reach her potential.”