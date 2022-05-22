Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Championship South Player of the Year nominee Jemma McQuillan (right) in action for Rossvale against Renfrew (pic: Adrian Foster-Western)

The Bishopbriggs club’s achievement in coming so close to promotion in their debut campaign has earned them places on the shortlists for MG ALBA SWF Awards.

Star player Jemma McQuillan has been shortlisted for the SWF Championship South Player of the Year award.

McQuillan played a key role for Vale, in their first season in senior football, as they finished second to Gartcairn and just missed out on promotion to SWPL2 after losing to East Fife in the play-offs.

And Vale have also been nominated for Championship Team of the Year, along with Montrose, East Fife, Dryburgh and Gartcairn.

Petershill-based Glasgow City also have a number of nominees up for accolades, including Priscilla Chinchilla who has been shortlisted for the SWPL Player of the Year award.

The Costa Rica international is joined by on the list of nominees by former City player Nicola Docherty, now with Rangers, her Ibrox team-mate Lizzie Arnott and Celtic's Charlie Wellings.

City's Claire Shine is a contender for the Kat Lindner Award for Outstanding Athletic and Academic Achievement, named after the former Glasgow City player who died suddenly in 2019 and which honours a player who has excelled both on and off the field.

City's under-16s are nominated for Youth team of the Year with Mia Scott a contender for Youth Player of the Year while Craig Edwards has been shortlisted for Volunteer of the Year.

The winners will be revealed in a ceremony at Glasgow's Hilton Hotel on June 4.