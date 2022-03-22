Sav goal gets Forth Wanderers away win

The win moves Thomas Devine’s seventh placed Kingshill Park outfit onto 43 points with four league games still to play.
These fixtures will start with this Saturday’s home game against local rivals Lesmahagow Juniors, with kick-off at 2pm.
Forth are striving to achieve a top nine finish which would see them play in a higher division next season due to the restructuring of the current conference set-up.
Lesmahagow were also in Conference A action last weekend, with Neil Schoneville’s team being defeated 1-0 at Glasgow University on Friday night.