The Scotland international previously revealed he enjoys spending his time off during the summer back home in Ayrshire with his family.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Billy Gilmour has been pictured training with a West of Scotland Football League side ahead of his return to Chelsea for pre-season next week.

The Scotland international has been putting in the extra work during the off-season back home in Ayrshire before returning down south to join up with English Premier League giants in the coming days.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old was granted an extended break after his involvement in the latest set of national team fixtures but within a matter of weeks he now appears ready to report back for duty at Stamford Bridge.

Billy Gilmour poses for a photo with manager Ryan Stevenson (Credit: @GlenaftonAJFC)

An image emerged online via Glenafton Athletic’s social media last night showing Gilmour taking part in a training session with the New Cumnock based club.

Despite still being on holiday, the midfielder was pictured wearing the Glens’ red and white home strip alongside first-team manager Ryan Stevenson, formerly of Hearts and Partick Thistle.

GlasgowWorld understands Gilmour has a close relationship with his local club through his friendship with current player Sam McKee.

The post read: “We were delighted to welcome Champions League winner, Chelsea player and Scotland internationalist Billy Gilmour to our second session of pre season training.

“This session was geared towards raising the fitness levels of the players for the upcoming season, and we hope the fitness work will be of great assistance to our players and Billy before he returns shortly to start to start their pre-season preparations.

Billy Gilmour experienced a difficult loan spell at Norwich City as they were relegated from the English Premier League. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

“Billy is a regular at our games whenever he is back in Scotland and everyone at the club would like to wish Billy all the best for the upcoming season with Chelsea.”

Gilmour, who spent last season on loan at Norwich City, has previously revealed he enjoys spending time his time off with his family back home in Ayrshire.