The facility at Giffnock Soccer Centre ranks among the best in Scotland will become a training base for the clubs 1400 members

Scotland’s largest grassroots football club Giffnock Soccer Centre has completed its construction of two new 3G astro pitches at its facility GSC Auldhouse on Thornliebank Road in Glasgow.

The two new pitches will complement the four existing pitches and large pavilion with twelve changing rooms and community space on-site. The facility which will rank among the best in Scotland will become a training base for the clubs 1400 members ranging from young children through to older players in the club’s Walking Football division.

The new pitches will also be a key feature for a new charity GSC Auldhouse, which has been set-up to deliver social inclusion work for the local community. Work is underway to introduce GSC’s 250 coaches to the pitches with football expected to be underway by the start of May.

Club chairperson Jim Docherty who has led a team to deliver the GSC Auldhouse project commented: “It’s an amazing moment to see the completion the new pitches. A new Committee formed five years ago and we were determined to build on the amazing work of previous volunteers.

“Great facilities and ‘football for all’ is at the heart of what Giffnock Soccer Centre stands for. The facility is first class and would be the envy of many Scottish Premier League clubs. We can’t thank our funders enough for backing our dream of realising the potential of GSC Auldhouse and we look forward to throwing the doors open very soon.”

Many thanks to our funders: Social Investment Scotland; Foundation Scotland; Scottish Football Association; DCMS; sportscotland; Scottish Football Partnership; Avondale Environmental, part of the NPL Group, through the Scottish Landfill Communities Fund; Patersons Quarries Ltd through the Scottish Landfill Communities Fund and administered by LandTrust.