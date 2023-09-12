Scotland predicted line up v England - 3 changes with Rangers ace tipped to make first start 15 months - gallery
Here is how we expect Steve Clarke’s men to line up for the friendly match against the ‘Auld Enemy’ at Hampden Park.
Fresh from their latest Euro 2024 qualifying victory over Cyprus in Larnaca on Friday night, Scotland are back in action against England as part of the 150th Anniversary of the oldest international fixture in football.
Steve Clarke’s side come into the match in excellent form; undefeated in ELEVEN qualifiers - the longest run in Europe. The Scots have also won five consecutive international games in all competitions, while scoring two goals in each match, for the first time since 1949.
England - under the leadership of Gareth Southgate - are also on course to qualify for next summer’s European Championships in Germany.
The two nations will meet for a special heritage friendly at Hampden Park this evening - three years on from their goalless draw at Wembley during UEFA Euro 2020.
Here is how we expect the Scotland starting XI to look for tonight’s contest against the ‘Auld Enemy’: