Here is how we expect Steve Clarke’s men to line up for the friendly match against the ‘Auld Enemy’ at Hampden Park.

Fresh from their latest Euro 2024 qualifying victory over Cyprus in Larnaca on Friday night, Scotland are back in action against England as part of the 150th Anniversary of the oldest international fixture in football.

Steve Clarke’s side come into the match in excellent form; undefeated in ELEVEN qualifiers - the longest run in Europe. The Scots have also won five consecutive international games in all competitions, while scoring two goals in each match, for the first time since 1949.

England - under the leadership of Gareth Southgate - are also on course to qualify for next summer’s European Championships in Germany.

The two nations will meet for a special heritage friendly at Hampden Park this evening - three years on from their goalless draw at Wembley during UEFA Euro 2020.

Here is how we expect the Scotland starting XI to look for tonight’s contest against the ‘Auld Enemy’:

1 . Scotland predicted starting XI to face England - gallery (GlaW)

2 . GK - Angus Gunn Kept his latest international clean sheet in Larnaca on Friday night and seems to have established himself as Scotland’s new No.1. Hard to see him being dropped after turning his back on England to represent Scotland.

3 . RWB - Aaron Hickey Immense once again in Larnaca and while some fans will debate if he offers as much as Nathan Patterson going forward, it’s difficult to see the in-form Brentford star losing his place here.