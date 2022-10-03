The deal marks the first time that Scotland’s largest Veterans charity has been on the front of the football club’s strips.

Scotland’s largest Veterans charity, Erskine, has become the charity sponsor of Petershill Football Club ­– with their logo emblazoned on the side’s strips and Veterans set to attend games.

The also marks the first time that Erskine has been on the front of the football club’s strips, with the charity set to benefit from regular bucket collections at Petershill home matches.

A famed Junior outfit, five-times Scottish Junior Cup winners Peasy are now playing in the West of Scotland Premier League following a move to the newly formed semi-professional ranks in 2020.

Erskine, Scotland’s largest Veterans charity, announces new partnership with Petershill Football Club

This opens the possibility of clubs at Petershill’s level, gaining promotion up through the leagues and into the Scottish Premier Football League.

The club has retained membership of the Scottish Junior Football Association which will allow them to continue to participate in the Scottish Junior Cup.

Jim Watret, Royal Navy veteran and Petershill FC Vice President, was the man who established the partnership. He hailed the announcement, saying: “It is fantastic to see Scotland’s largest Veterans’ Charity getting involved with one of Glasgow’s most successful semi-professional clubs. Everyone involved with the club is looking forward to hosting the Veterans at a game in the near future.”

As a charity, Erskine rely on the generosity of our supporters to maintain our commitment to care for Scotland’s Veterans – without donations we simply cannot continue this work. (Petershill FC)

Wing Commander Ian Cumming MBE, Erskine Chief Executive, added: “Everyone at Erskine is delighted with our new and exciting link with Petershill FC.

“My team and I are looking forward to attending a game or two at Petershill Park over the course of the season and I know that many of our Veterans will also be down to support the side, in their own inimitable way.”

To find out more about Erskine’s work please visit our website at www.erskine.org.uk, follow on twitter @ErskineCharity via Facebook www.facebook.com/ErskineVeteransCharity or listen to Erskine Veterans Radio at Erskine.org.uk/radio

To donate directly to Erskine, please visit Erskine.org.uk/donate