The charity passionately believes that First Aid is a vital life-skill that everyone should have so that together we can save lives.

Partick Thistle are supporting the efforts of St. Andrews First Aid, Scotland’s only dedicated first aid charity, as it celebrates 140 years of saving lives.

The Jags, along with the support of sports clubs across the country, are backing the charity’s campaign to encourage the general public to donate £1.40, helping it to continue its mission to create a nation of lifesavers through first aid training across the country.

The Scottish Championship club will support the efforts of St Andrew’s First Aid and recognises the importance of life-saving skills following the collapse of Denmark’s Christian Eriksen during the 2021 European Championships.

Partick Thistle players have joined to support St Andrew’s First Aid’s 140th anniversary campaign

Volunteers provide free First Aid talks and demonstrations to community groups in their local area. Each year, St Andrew’s First Aid teaches vital life-saving techniques to over 20,000 people in Scotland.

Naomi Sutton, Community Engagement Officer at St Andrew’s First Aid said: “We’re thrilled that recognised sports clubs and players from across Scotland are coming together to support our 140th fundraising campaign.

“We are very grateful to Partick Thistle for their support. As Scotland’s only dedicated first aid charity, we have a responsibility to train as many people in vital lifesaving skills as possible, which relies heavily on funding for resources and equipment.

“With players encouraging sports teams and members of the public to get involved, we’re hoping that the importance of first aid training will be widely recognised, as we celebrate 140 years of delivering training and support across Scotland.”