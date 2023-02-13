There will be at least one non-Premiership side heading to Hampden Park.

Hearts have drawn Celtic in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The Scottish Cup quarter-final draw has thrown up some tasty fixtures, with Celtic facing a difficult trip to face Hearts at Tynecastle proving the standout tie of the round.

Both sides went head-to-head in the final back in 2019 and 2020, with the Hoops emerging victorious on both occasions, the second of which came on penalties at Hampden Park.

Holders Rangers had to overcome Championship opposition in the shape of Partick Thistle on Sunday and their reward is another home tie to a second tier side - Raith Rovers who knocked out Motherwell 3-1 in the last round.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle, who were reinstated into the tournament after Queen’s Park fielded an ineligible player, dumped Premiership side Livingston to set up a clash with Kilmarnock, while the winner of tonight’s clash between Darvel and Falkirk will take on Ayr United for a place in the last four.

