The Scottish Cup quarter-final draw has been made as eight sides look to make it to Hampden.

Rangers have been drawn against Hibs after their win over Ayr United on Saturday night. Celtic meanwhile have been picked against Livingston as they entered the hat with a victory away at St Mirren.

It was a dramatic round of 16 card that kicked off with a cup shock. Championship side Morton put Motherwell to the sword in a famous 2-1 win at Cappielow that makes them one of two non-Premiership sides in the draw.

Airdrie are the other with their tie against Hearts being played after the ties are picked.

Hibs strolled to a comfortable 3-1 win in the Highlands. Livingston gave themselves a major shot in the arm as they came from two goals down away at Partick Thistle to win 3-2 at Partick Thistle, amid their Premiership struggles.

A Bojan Miovski double was enough for Aberdeen to see off Bonnyrigg Rose 2-0, with the League Two side the lowest ranked left in the competition at the round of 16 phase.

Kilmarnock got past League One Cove Rangers by the same scoreline. Borna Barisic's deflected effort and Fabio Silva's strike put Rangers past Ayr United with the action continuing on Sunday.

Holders Celtic also won 2-0 against Stephen Robinson's St Mirren with one more tie to go at the Excelsior Stadium between Airdrie and Hearts.

Here is the Scottish Cup quarter-final draw in full...

Morton vs Airdrie/Hearts

Celtic vs Livingston

Aberdeen vs Kilmarnock