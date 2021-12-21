Scottish football crowds to be limited to 500 with Motherwell impacted as Government introduce new Covid rules

A maximum of 500 people will be allowed into Fir Park as Motherwell face Livingston this Sunday

Reacting to the spread of the Omicron variant, Nicola Sturgeon announced the busy festive schedule, which includes Motherwell’s next three fixtures against Livingston, Ross County and St Mirren.

With this figure including the likes of press and club staff - the number of supporters will be significantly lower, to the point games will effectively become closed-doors.

The measures are set to be in place for an initial three-week period, but the Premiership starts a two-week winter break from January 3.

The new restrictions will also effect the Championship, League One, League Two and the rest of the pyramid system.