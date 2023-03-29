The Govan-born hero takes his place in the Hall of Fame alongside long-term dugout rival Arsene Wenger.

Glaswegian football icon Sir Alex Ferguson has been inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame alongside long-term touchline rival Arsene Wenger.

The legendary former Manchester United and Aberdeen manager is the most successful boss in the league’s history with 13 titles across his 28-year reign at Old Trafford. The Govan-born great is also the most decorated manager in football history with 49 major trophies to his name, including four Scottish league titles, four Scottish Cups, a Cup Winners’ Cup and European Super Cup during his time at Pittodrie.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ferguson’s 1985 title triumph with the Dons remains the last time the Scottish top-flight was won by any team outside of Glasgow’s two Old Firm clubs.

The 81-year-old, who began his managerial career at East Stirlingshire and St Mirren, also had a short spell as Scotland boss after the sudden death of his mentor Jock Stein in 1985 and helped guide the national team to reach the 1986 World Cup in Mexico as part of the coaching staff.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He joins long-serving former Arsenal boss Wenger, who won the league on three occasions between 1996 and 2018, including a sensational unbeaten 2003/04 invincible season. The Frenchman took charge of a record 828 Premier League matches.

Commenting on the award in a press release, Sir Alex said: “It’s an honour when you receive recognition like this. However, it’s not just about me as a person. It’s about the job at Manchester United and the bond we had over many years, so I’m also proud for the club, the staff and my players.”

The prestigious Hall of Fame recognises and celebrates individuals who have an exceptional record of success and have had a significant contribution to the Premier League since its inception in 1992.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ferguson started his football career at Harmony Row Boys Club in Govan, before progressing to Drumchapel Amateurs. He made his amateur debut for Queen’s Park at the age of 16 before earning a £65,000 move to Rangers in 1967 after spells at St Johnstone and Dunfermline Athletic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After finishing his playing career with Ayr United, Sir Alex took his first steps into management in 1974. Eight years later, he accepted the top job at Manchester United after a trophy-laden spell at Aberdeen. Ferguson recorded 528 wins from 810 Premier League matches, accumulating 1,752 points. He was named manager of the season on 11 occasions and scooped 27 manager of the month awards.