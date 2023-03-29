The Scots tasted victory over Spain for the first time since 1984 on a night to savour at the national stadium.

Steve Clarke is never one to get too carried away and the Scotland manager was quick to stress that ‘you don’t qualify with six points’ after his side’s first win over Group A top seeds Spain in 39 years at a raucous Hampden Park on Tuesday night.

Goals at the start of each half from Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay stunned Luis de la Fuente’s men and secured back-to-back Euro 2024 qualifying victories for the Scots to leave them sitting top of the table after the first international window of the year.

Clarke, who has led the national team since 2019, allowed his players some praise for out-battling and at times outplaying the 2010 World Champions on a memorable evening at the national stadium - four days after opening their campaign with a comfortable 3-0 win over Cyprus.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, he said: “It’s a big night, it feels like a step forward, but it’s only six points and you don’t qualify with six points. I thought the players were outstanding from the first minute to last.

“We didn’t have an awful lot of possession, but what we did have, we used very, very well. When you look at the shots on goal, shots on target - it’s almost equal. It means we utilised the ball very ball when we had it.”

According to Nielsen’s Gracenote, Scotland’s chances of qualification have now increased from 42% to 73% per cent. They travel to Norway before hosting Georgia in June knowing that more points could set them up for a top-two finish.

GlasgowWorld reflects on the three main talking points as the resilient Scots secured a stunning win over Spain...

McTominay grabs the headlines

When English-born Scott McTominay burst onto the international scene in February 2018 at the age of 21 after Scotland prevailed in a tug-of-war with the ‘Auld Enemy’ to convince him to switch allegiance, it quickly became apparent that then boss Alex McLeish had unearthed a gem.

Fast forward five years, the central midfielder has four goals in two games and is being hailed as a national treasure as he helps to plot the Scots course towards Euro 2024 in Germany.

Scott McTominay celebrates opening the scoring for Scotland against Spain.

McTominay’s international debut came in a turgid friendly defeat by Costa Rica, but after a modest start to life in a Dark Blue jersey, his reputation has swelled to new levels. Making his 39th cap against Spain, he excelled alongside Celtic skipper Callum McGregor in the middle of the park.

The 26-year-old displayed brilliant composure to sweep home both goals. His early seventh minute opener came after Andy Robertson forced a mistake out of the visitors deep inside their own half. McTominay timed his run to perfection to latch onto the captain’s low cross and guide the ball past goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. His second finish from the edge of the box outlined the predatory instinct of a seasoned striker.

Porteous comes of age

A heroic defensive performance from Scotland played a huge part in securing maximum points and former Hibs defender Ryan Porteous was at the centre of it for Steve Clarke’s side.

On just his third cap, this match felt like the Watford ace had arrived an international footballer. After two rock-solid performances against Ukraine in the Nations League last year and Cyprus on Saturday, the 24-year-old won almost every aerial battle he contested and put his body on the line, with a crucial brave block in the second half.

Scotland's Ryan Porteous at full time after a famous 2-0 win over Spain at Hampden

Porteous, like most of his team-mates on a night to savour, was immense. He stuck to his task heroically, keeping things simple and looking an assured presence throughout the 90 minutes.

It appears Porteous’ move to the English Championship has taken his game to new heights. Given his age, it seems Scotland now have a long-term solution to their centre-back woes.

Robertson silences critics

The Scotland captain has surely put any criticism about his contribution in a Scotland shirt firmly to bed after two oustanding performances during this latest international window.

Many Tartan Army supporters had previously questioned if the Liverpool star was offering the same output as he does on a regular basis at club level, but one thing you could never question throughout has been his commitment to the national team. Some bemoaned his end product, others believed Kieran Tierney would be better starting in the inverted left-back role.

Scotland captain Andy Robertson had a ding-dong battle with Spain's Pedro Porro.

Last night, he was busting a gut up and down that flank and leaving every ounce of energy out on the pitch. Robertson is finally starting to reap the rewards with THREE assists in the past two matches against Cyprus and Spain.