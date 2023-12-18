Where Celtic Park and Ibrox 2023/24 prices sit in comparison to the likes of Aberdeen, Hibs and Hearts

As the festive season approaches, Scottish football takes centre stage in what is one of the busiest stages in the calendar.

For Glasgow giants Celtic and Rangers, they currently find themselves in the midst of a jam-packed fixtured schedule and supporters of both clubs are certainly getting their money's worth given the amount of games taking places during the Christmas period.

Season tickets sell like hot cakes when it comes to the Scottish Premiership's two main rivals, no matter which team is in better form. As things currently stand, the Hoops sit top of the league table but have played two games more than the resurgent Ibrox side and have struggled for consistency in recent weeks.

Philippe Clement's men are riding the crest of a wave after clinching the League Cup against Aberdeen on Sunday and progressing to the Europa League Round of 16. Should the manage to win their games in hand, the Gers could leapfrog Brendan Rodgers' side heading into the New Year.

While many fans of both sides might only find the time to attend matches occasionally at Celtic Park and Ibrox, for others it's a more frequent occurrence. But just how much does going to the football cost supporters?

We've crunched the numbers and compared Celtic and Rangers with all 42 teams in the Scottish Professional Football League:

2 . Edinburgh City (League One) Cheapest adult season ticket = £155, Concessions = £90

3 . Elgin City (League Two) Cheapest adult season ticket = £165, Concessions = £105