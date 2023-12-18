Rangers defeated Aberdeen 1-0 to end their long wait to win the Viaplay Cup final at the 13th time of asking

Rangers are celebrating their first Scottish League Cup title in 12 years after a valiant 1-0 victory over Aberdeen at Hampden Park on Sunday.

Captain James Tavernier's volley was enough to separate the two sides on what was a damp and overcast afternoon at the national stadium with both sets of supporters providing an excellent atmosphere.

Philippe Clement sampled his first taste of silverware just 14 matches into his unbeaten reign, while the likes of club veterans Tavernier and Connor Goldson ended their lengthy wait to get their hands on the trophy.

Here's what some of the triumphant Rangers squad had to say following their trophy lift on Viaplay Sports...

Jack Butland

"I'm feeling overwhelmed. It's been one of my best week's in football full stop. It's been unreal. It would've been easy after Thursday to be tired, to become complacent. We've had it tough against Aberdeen already this year and the boys have came through it.

"It was a difficult game, it didn't go as easy as we would've liked. They put up a strong fight and made it really difficult for us but as the captain does, he gets us out of jail and he's won us a trophy. I can't thank him enough. I'm going to enjoy this one, my first trophy for Rangers.

"We were just a bit lost but the new manager has come in, simplified a lot and given us our confidence back. It's shown in the time that's he's been here and we've now got a trophy to show for it."

Connor Goldson

"These are the moments that you work so hard for. This makes it all worthwhile and you can bring your family out to celebrate. My son said to me today to make sure I'm wearing a medal after the game, so it's moments like these that you do it for.

"Obviously, this was a big one for us to win especially for the boys who have been here a long time. But the main thing about playing for this football club is adding numbers to the board. That board was there long before we were here and will be for a long time after, so to say that you've had a part to play in adding numbers to that is huge.

"I've said it for a number of years now, this football club won't appreciate James Tavernier until he's not here. For a right-back to achieve the numbers that he does, it's year after year after year, is amazing and long may that continue.

"I feel like this breeds confidence again. You're really starting to see the new players coming out of their shell and starting to show why we brought them in. We've still got a long season ahead and we're going to need everyone but to get this one over the line in December is a massive achievement."

Ross McCausland

"Honestly, it's so amazing. Over the past two months I probably didn't expect myself to be in this situation after 14 games with my first trophy. Hopefully there will be many more to come.

"It's something I've thought about for years, growing up as a Rangers fan and always wanting to play for the club. The fans are just amazing and I'm absolutely speechless."

Dujon Sterling

"I don't even know what to say right now, but this is what I came to the club to do. I want to win trophies and luckily for me it's come so early in the season. This is my first piece of silverware in professional football, so I don't really know what to say.

"I can't describe how I'm feeling right now, but I'm just so happy for the fans, the team and the football club. The manager has got us to think a bit differently about how we play and approach each game. He's changed our mindset and gave us the belief that we're good enough. It's showing in our results now and hopefully it can continue for the rest of the season.