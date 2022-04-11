This season’s top-flight title winners will pay the highest percentage towards the technology

Scottish Premiership clubs will pay between 5.63% to 16.29% annually for the introduction of VAR depending on their finishing positions this season.

All 42 SPFL member club’s have been asked to vote on the proposal on Tuesday, 19 April and if approved, the technology will be used in domestic top-flight games for the first time after the FIFA World Cup in December.

According to figures from the BBC, information regarding the estimated costs of the new system will be passed on to Scottish Professional Football League members prior to next Tuesday’s video conference.

SPFL referees undergo VAR training at Hampden last month

The resolution requires 75% of Premiership clubs, 75% of Championship clubs and 75% of League 1 and 2 clubs combined to vote in favour.

Several VAR trials have already taken place at youth games in Scotland with more scheduled over the coming weeks.

Scottish FA category 1 referee Nick Walsh, who was involved in one of the matches, told BBC Scotland: “It was a good experience and it went really smoothly.

“There was one penalty kick awarded by the referee that was checked and confirmed - and then a few other checks in the background.

“We’ve been training now for quite a long time behind the scenes. All the SPFL officials are nearing the end stages of VAR training.

“It’s certainly intense, but the early stages in our training has gone really well.”

GlasgowWorld understands some clubs remain hopeful the system can be in place for the opening day of the 2022/23 Premiership season in late July, a full five months before the proposed date.

Who is expected to pay?

Premiership clubs will pay following percentage of the full cost depending on their league position.

Referees in Scotland have gone through VAR training and could implement the system from the SPFL restart if the majority of clubs are in favour. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Celtic currently six six points clear at the top of the table and, should they be crowned champions, will be expected to pay the biggest amount. They pay scale decreases further down the table.

1st - 16.29%

2nd - 11.67%

3rd - 10.03%

4th - 8.81%

5th - 8.21%

6th - 7.61%

7th - 6.97%

8th - 6.69%

9th - 6.38%

10th - 6.08%

11th - 5.63%

12th - 5.63%

How will it work in Scottish football?

According to the BBC, the SFA system will mirror what is already used in competition run by governing body FIFA, with the same principle of “minimum interference, maximum benefit.”

VAR can be expected to intervene in seven key areas:

1 - For penalty box decisions/penalty kick or possible penalty kick offences.

2 - For goals scored - all goals scored, and the build up to the goal being scored, are checked under VAR.

3 - For straight red card offences, such as violent conduct and the denial of an obvious goal scoring opportunity.

4 - For serious misapplications of the laws - such as a goal scored direct from a dropped ball or throw in.

5 - For cases of mistaken identity.

6 - At the taking of a penalty kick and at kicks from the penalty mark (e.g, for encroachment or goalkeeper moving from the goalline).