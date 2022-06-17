Scottish Premiership fixtures released: Motherwell start 2022-23 league campaign in Paisley

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander during a previous trip to St Mirren

The match – likely to be played on Sunday, July 31 as Motherwell are taking on either Bala Town or Sligo Rovers in an away Europa Conference League second qualifying round clash on Thursday, July 28 - will see current ’Well gaffer Graham Alexander pitted against his predecessor Stephen Robinson who is now in charge in Paisley.

Robinson – who managed Motherwell between 2017 and 2020 – did well for the bulk of his time at Fir Park, including reaching both major domestic cup finals in the 2017-18 season.

But he resigned as boss in December 2020 after a disappointing first half of the 2019-20 campaign.

And, after a long and distinguished career which included over 20 years at Fir Park as player, caretaker manager and assistant manager, the league opener will also see an early reunion with Motherwell for club legend Keith Lasley, who only became St Mirren’s chief operating officer this summer.

St Mirren players Charles Dunne, Richard Tait and Curtis Main have also previously served Motherwell and are familiar faces with Steelmen followers.

Game two of the new league season on Saturday, August 6 will then see ’Well host St Johnstone before visiting Aberdeen on Saturday, August 13, hosting Livingston on Saturday, August 20 and ending the month at newly promoted Kilmarnock on Saturday, August 27.

Other ’Well league fixtures (being played on Saturdays unless stated) are:

September 3 – Dundee United (h), September 10 – Ross County (a), September 17 – Hearts (h).

October 1 – Celtic (a), October 8 – Hibs (a), October 15 – Rangers (h), October 22 – Aberdeen (h), October 29 – Dundee United (a).

November 5 – Hearts (a), Wednesday, November 9 – Celtic (h), November 12 – St Johnstone (a).

December 17 – St Mirren (h), December 24 – Kilmarnock (h), Wednesday, December 28 – Rangers (a).

Monday, January 2 – Livingston (a), January 7 – Hibs (h), January 14 – Ross County (h), January 28 – St Mirren (a).

Wednesday, February 1 – St Johnstone (h), February 4 – Aberdeen (a), February 18 – Hearts (h), February 25 – Kilmarnock (a).

March 4 – Ross County (a), March 18 – Rangers (h).

April 1 – Hibs (a), April 8 – Livingston (h), April 15 – Dundee United (h), April 22 – Celtic (a).