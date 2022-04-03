The Scottish Premiership title race is ‘over’, according to former Rangers striker Kris Boyd, after Celtic won the latest Old Firm clash.

Celtic moved six points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table thanks to a 2-1 win at Rangers, with just six games remaining - including the final Old Firm tie of the season.

“It’s over, it’s finished,” said Boyd after the game. “It’s done, today, for me.”

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He praised the Celtic centre backs, Carl Starfelt and Cameron Carter-Vickers, who was named the man of the match.

“It was proper defending from both of them today,” he said.

Andy Walker described the result as “season defining” for Celtic.

Kris Boyd is in the Sky Sports studio for the lunchtime kick-off. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Ally McCoist singled out Tom Rogic for praise. The Celtic midfielder scored the equaliser and was the visitors’ creative force for the first 60 minutes.

He said: “Celtic defended really well. The two centre-backs were outstanding. But the one player who really made a difference was Rogic. He was different class.”

The game got off to an electric start. Ryan Kent found Aaron Ramsey, making his Old Firm debut, in the middle of the box, and the Welshman knocked it past Joe Hart to send the Rangers fans into rapture just three minutes in.

But Celtic hit back with an immediate response. A rebound fell to Rogic, who scored his sixth Old Firm goal. The Bhoys then snatched the lead heading into half-time, with Cameron Carter-Vickers showing striker’s instincts, making the most of a free-kick into the box to give Celtic the advantage.