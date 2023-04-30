Rangers have lost in the Scottish Cup semi-final to Celtic after a tight encounter at Hampden Park

Rangers have lost to Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final as Jota’s goal on 42 minutes settled the tie, with the Hoops now facing Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the final.

The Gers were solid in the first-half and it looked like both sides would go into the interval all square. However, a lack of concentration between Ryan Kent, Borna Barisic and Nicolas Raskin saw Daizen Maeda nip in and find Jota to head home from a cross.

It proved to be a difficult afternoon for Rangers winger Kent and he was partly to blame for Celtic’s opener. He was subbed off at half-time and Fashion Sakala came on in his place.

Michael Beale’s side were better after the break and had a couple of chances. However, they weren’t able to find an equaliser and have been left disappointed again. Here is what their supporters have been saying on social media....

Fans reaction

@lbrox_Loyal - “Hopefully that’s the last time we see Ryan Kent in a Rangers jersey.”

@MobRoolz - “Ryan Kent will be in League One next season.”

@ratboiiiiiiii - “Hopefully the last time we see Ryan Kent in a Rangers shirt unless he’s gonna take a wage more justified to the numbers he produces.”

@johnnyfitba - “Ryan Kent is the most overrated player in Scottish football history, by miles.”

@Rfc1872I - “More shots, possession and crosses the last two seasons against Celtic but they’ve scored double the goals. Kent, Morelos, Sakala and the rest of the forwards need to go this summer. No new contracts.”

@CamDGTaylor - “And that wraps up this comical season… I’m so happy it’s finally over time to let contracts run out, get rid of the dead wood and start fresh next season.”

@JamieRoger14 - “Season over, never want to see fashion sakala in rangers colours again.”

@Michaelgfc - “End of the road for 3/4 of that squad and the worst bit about it there’s no guarantees that’ll happen given the people in charge of this club. Time for change from top to bottom.”

@Ham43237120 - “No cutting edge and too many mistakes. Players need to take a long hard look at themselves.”

@craigfairfull1 - “The board have let down us again with not spending money ! We haven’t spent money in a centre mid in nearly 10 years , it’s an embarrassment.”