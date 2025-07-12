A roundup of the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Celtic and Rangers on Saturday afternoon.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2025/26 Scottish Premiership season is edging ever closer and it’s full steam ahead in the summer transfer window with Rangers and Celtic both active and seeking more new additions over the coming weeks.

It’s been a hectic fortnight at Ibrox with seven new arrivals already through the door and more to follow, while Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is eyeing a direct replacement for Como-bound Nicolas Kuhn as well as targeting another few areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’ve rounded up some of the latest transfer headlines for both clubs:

Italian top-flight newcomers joins race for Celtic-linked striker

Serie A new boys Cremonese are the latest club to have confirmed their interest in rumoured Celtic target Giuseppe Ambrosini.

The Scottish champions have been tracking the Italy Under-21 international in recent days after impressing for his country in their European Championship quarter-final defeat to Germany last week.

The 21-year-old Napoli striker currently has a number of suitors chasing his signature, with the Scottish champions battling several Serie A clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brendan Rodgers has recruited Fulham youngster Callum Osmand and is said to be close to sealing a £1.5m deal for Japanese striker Shin Yamada but the Irishman may look to provide further competition to Daizen Maeda and Adam Idah in the forward department.

Ambrosini is expected to leave Napoli on loan this summer and Cremonese's sporting director Simone Giacchetta has revealed the starlet is one name they are actively pursuing after sealing their top-flight return via the second tier play-offs last season.

Speaking to Radio Marte (via areanapoli.it), he said: "Do we want to build a strong team to stay in Serie A? Yes, our goal is clear: we want to fight until the end for survival.

"Could Giuseppe Ambrosino be a good addition to our squad? We're interested in many young players, and Ambrosino certainly deserves close attention. While he's not yet a top goal scorer, he's shown some interesting qualities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Have we already explored Napoli's willingness to sell? In this transfer window, we talk to all the teams you think might have something useful.

"We're a newly promoted team and we're comparing ourselves with those who are bigger and better than us. Do we also like Alessio Zerbin, Walid Cheddira and Alessandro Zanoli?

"Napoli has a lot of players, and we have to cover different positions. We'll be talking to various clubs, and Napoli has a lot of good players who, in my opinion, could be of interest to numerous teams."

Robin Propper bid accepted

Rangers have accepted an offer from FC Twente for Robin Propper with the player now faced with a decision on his future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The centre-back has been linked with a return to his former club all summer, with figures at the Dutch side openly speaking on their interest.

Propper was awaiting the chance to speak to new manager Russell Martin about his plans for him before making any decision on his future. However, the Englishman has confirmed a bid has been accepted.

Martin admits game time would be limited for the 31-year-old after the signings of Nasser Djiga and Emmanuel Fernandez. The club also hope to conclude a deal for Leicester's Conor Coady.

Speaking in today's press conference, Martin said: "We accepted a bid from [FC Twente], so I think it's just a case of Robin deciding if that's what he wants and agreeing on personal terms and stuff," Martin said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've been really impressed with him as a guy, but I think obviously we signed some centre-halves, so it's going to be difficult for him to play football.

"So I think if it happens, it's a good move for him, and if it doesn't, it will be because he's decided it's not what's right for him and maybe he'll look for something else.”