The 66-year-old was beaming with pride at a half-time message on the big screen from his mentor

Sir Alex Ferguson has paid a special tribute to St Mirren chief executive Tony Fitzpatrick ahead of his retirement later this month.

The 66-year-old, who enjoyed a distinguished career with the Paisley club as a player, manager and CEO, announced his intention to call time on his current position on March 31.

Fitzpatrick, who will continue his association with the Buddies in an ambassador role, posted a heartfelt message of thanks to supporters in January.

St Mirren legend Tony Fitzpatrick had a small but well remembered role in cup final success. Picture: SNS.

Prior to kick-off against Dundee United on Saturday, Saints supporters group the North Bank held up banners reading: “CAPTAIN, MANAGER, CEO, LEGEND — THANK YOU TONY.”

The club will also be making a presentation to Fitzpatrick in the coming weeks to thank him for his outstanding 49-year service.

Legendary Manchester United boss Ferguson, who took charge of St Mirren in 1974 and made Fitzpatrick the club’s youngest ever captain at the age of just 19, recorded a video message which was played out to supporters at half-time.

He stated: “I just want to add to all the well-wishes provided for Tony as he announces his retirement.

“Go back to 1974, he was 19 years of age and had just joined St Mirren. I realised right away that this young man was special.

“His determination and ability to play forced me to make him a captain and that was in spite of having many experienced players at the time.

“But what a fantastic career. I think he’ll be very proud of his contribution to St Mirren Football Club over many, many years, not just as a player but later on as the general manager.

“We all wish him a very well deserved retirement. Tony, you were a fantastic player for me. You were an example to everyone and you’re still an example so good luck and all the best.”

What clubs did Tony Fitzpatrick play for?

Glasgow-born Fitzpatrick was renowned for being a creative central midfielder/playmaker. He began his playing career with amateur side Possil Y.M before signing for St Mirren in 1973 under Willie Cunningham.

St Mirren chief executive Tony Fitzpatrick. (Picture: SNS)

At the time, the club were struggling in the bottom half of the old Second Division and Fitzpatrick made his senior debut against Hibernian at Easter Road in the Dryborough Cup aged 17.

Cunningham’s successor Sir Alex Ferguson would later appoint him first-team captain aged just 19, helping transform the Renfrewshire outfit’s fortunes over the following years.

Fitzpatrick earned five Scotland Under-21 caps and by the end of the 1978/79 season he was attracting attention from several clubs south of the border.

He left the Buddies to join Bristol City for £235,000, but after two seasons at Ashton Gate, Fitzpatrick opted to return north and re-join St Mirren for a second spell in 1981.

He would later captain the club to the 1987 Scottish Cup final and made a substitute appearance as Alex Smith’s side beat Dundee United 1-0 in extra-time to lift the trophy.

Fitzpatrick decided to hang up his boots in 1989 at the age of 33 after taking his first steps into management.

He made a record 351 league appearances (458 in all competitions) over his two spells at St Mirren.

What clubs did he manage?

Fitzpatrick took charge of his beloved St Mirren for the first time in 1988 after the club’s decision to sack Smith with three games to preserve their top-flight status. He did just that.

St Mirren hero Tony Fitzpatrick had two spells as manager and two as a player at Love Street.

He returned to take the reins for a second stint between 1996-1998, galvanising his team into avoiding relegation from the First Division before his dismissal as manager.

Fitzpatrick was briefly appointed caretaker manager of Clydebank in 2001 and had a spell as Youth Development Manager at Livingston prior to the club entering administration.

When was he appointed CEO of St Mirren?

Fitzpatrick was appointed St Mirren chief executive in January 2016 and was influential in bringing Jack Ross to the club as manager the following year, turning the club from Championship relegation certainties to champions in May 2018.