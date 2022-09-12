There are four top-flight fxtures scheduled on Saturday with a further two games on Sunday.

The Scottish Professional Football League has announced fixtures scheduled for this weekend will go ahead, with four Premiership games due to take place on Saturday with a further two matches on Sunday.

The United Kingdom has been in a period of national mourning, which will last for ten days from the date of her death.

There was no obligation for football matches to be cancelled and it has now been decided by the SFA and SPFL that domestic fixtures will commence as normal this weekend, with a minute’s silence set to be held at each match across the country.

A joint statement read: “Following confirmation of the postponement of all fixtures in the professional game across Scotland last weekend as a mark of respect for the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, we can confirm the intention for the professional game to resume as normal.

Fixtures will go ahead, subject to Police Scotland resourcing, with the caveat that any fixtures under the professional banner be rescheduled if they fall on Monday September 19, the day of Her Majesty’s funeral.

This week, as a mark of respect and in keeping with the period of National Mourning, home clubs may wish to hold a period of silence and/or play the National Anthem just ahead of kick-off, and players may wish to wear black armbands.

We thank clubs and league organisations for the mark of respect shown at the weekend and for their efforts in resuming the professional game fixture schedule.

Fixtures due to take place on the day of The Queen’s funeral on September 19 will almost certainly be postponed and SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster confirmed in his original statement that supporters would be updated nearer the time.

He said: “Following consultation with the UK and Scottish Governments, the Scottish FA, our counterparts at the EPL and others, we confirm that all SPFL fixtures schedule for this weekend will be postponed as a mark of respect.

“The passing of The Queen a constant in our lives for 70 years, is a profound and momentous occasion. It is therefore that professional football marks this event with all possible solemnity.

“We will update clubs and supporters when we have clarity over official arrangements for Her Majesty’s funeral.”

Midweek European matches will also go ahead with Celtic and Rangers both in Champions League action on Wednesday.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’ side face Serie A giants Napoli at Ibrox - pushed back 24 hours from Tuesday due to demands on police resources - and no away fans have been permitted to travel.

Celtic travel to Warsaw to play Shakhtar Donetsk as scheduled, before both Glasgow clubs prepare for league matches this weekend.