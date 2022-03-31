The new agreement will see the club’s women’s and youth teams wear the same strips as the first-team squad

St Mirren have announced a new landmark sponsorship deal with Digby Brown as the Solicitors group enter the second year of their kit contract with then Paisley club.

The deal will see the Buddies women’s and youth teams wear the same home and away strips as the first-team during the 2022/23 season.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is believed to be the first time in Scottish football history that a Premiership club will ensure every player has the same logo on their jerseys.

Chief Executive, Tony Fitzpatrick said: “Digby Brown have been fantastic partners for St Mirren since coming on board with us at the beginning of the season.

“Digby Brown’s company values strongly align with our own and we are delighted to have them with us again next season.

“We are really excited for this partnership to progress into its second year with full support, not just for the first team, but the women’s and academy teams also in what is believed to be a first in top-flight Scottish football.

“Whether it’s first team, women’s, or academy, we are all St Mirren and we are thankful to Digby Brown for their continued support of the club.”

Fraser Oliver, Chief Executive of Digby Brown Solicitors, said: “As the fans know, our partnership with St Mirren all happened very quickly and delighted as we still are, we always wanted to help with more than just first team shirts.

“At Digby Brown our people work hard and work well but more importantly, we all know we are part of one team.

“We believe St Mirren players deserve that same feeling of belonging – and we think that starts with recognition.

St Mirren have been awarded a 3-0 win

“We are therefore delighted that as we extend our partnership with St Mirren until the end of the 2022/23 season, we can provide youth academies, female squads and the first team with the same strips.

“That way all players are unified as one team – playing under the same banner to the same fans with the same recognition.”

Digby Brown Solicitors is Scotland’s most recognised legal brand specialising in personal injury and employment law.