The Terries are one of several English clubs to register an interest in the all-action midfielder.

St Mirren’s World Cup hopeful Keanu Baccus is reportedly on the transfer radar of English Championship side Huddersfield Town.

According to the Daily Record, new Terriers boss Mark Fotheringham sent a senior member of the club’s scouting team to watch the Australian international during Saturday’s goalless draw at home to Kilmarnock in Paisley.

The 24-year-old midfielder has impressed in the top-flight since joining the Buddies from Western Sydney Wanderers in the summer, with a number of clubs south of the border understood to be keeping tabs on him.

Keanu Baccus in action during the International friendly match between the New Zealand All Whites and Australia Socceroos at Eden Park on September 25, 2022

Huddersfield, who currently sit in the relegation zone with just three wins from their opening 13 league matches, appointed ex-Celtic and Dundee midfielder Fotheringham as their new head coach on a contract until June 2025 last month.

Fotheringham has spent time developing his coaching credentials in Germany in recent years, but he is likely to call on his extensive experience and knowledge of Scottish football by keeping a close eye on the transfer market this winter.

Baccus has an important few weeks ahead as he aims to mount a late charge to secure a place in the 26-man Socceroos squad for the FIFA World Cup later this year after winning his first senior cap against New Zealand.

In addition, it now appears he is attracting a host of potential suitors ahead of the January transfer window.