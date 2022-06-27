The talented midfielder will be determined to build on his 13 caps for the Socceroos Under-23s.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson is confident the club have signed a future Australian international after Keanu Baccus agreed a two-year deal.

The South African-born midfielder becomes the Buddies seventh summer signing and will join up with his new team mates at their pre-season training camp in Northern Ireland this week.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-year-old, who is currently awaiting visa approval to finalise his move to Scotland, has spent the last six years with A-League side Western Sydney Wanderers.

Baccus - capped by the Socceroos at Under-20 and Under-23 level - made his A-League debut against Perth Glory during the 2016/17 season after spells at Parklea FC, Fairfield Hotspurs, Blacktown Spartans and Blacktown City.

Since then, he has gone on to make over 100 appearances as well as featuring in the prestigious AFC Champions League and representing his country at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

GlasgowWorld reported last week Baccus was due to arrive in Scotland over the weekend to rubber-stamp his move and signing a pre-contract agreement back in April.

Saints boss Robinson has high hopes for his latest recruit, who could feature in their pre-season friendly against NIFL champions Linfield on Saturday

He told the club website: “Keanu will provide a real energy and quality to the team.

“He’s a real athlete and gets about the pitch well. We believe he can go on to be a full Australian international.

“He’s young but he’ll bring a lot of good qualities and will enhance, not just our team, but the Scottish game.”

Baccus’ arrival comes just 24 hours after Scotland international Declan Gallagher joined the Paisley club on a two-year-deal from Aberdeen.

The 31-year-old centre-back negotiated his release from Pittodrie on Sunday morning and returns to the central belt having made almost 400 career starts.

Gallagher, who began his career in Hamilton and Celtic’s youth academies, counts Dundee, Livingston and Motherwell among his former clubs.

He moved to the North East last summer after an impressive two-year-spell at Fir Park, during which he earned his first international call-up.