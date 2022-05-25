The 34-year-old arrives in Paisley on a two-year-deal for an undisclosed fee

St Mirren have completed the signing of goalkeeper Trevor Carson from Dundee United for an undisclosed fee.

Carson, who was identified by Buddies manager Stephen Robinson as the ideal replacement for Jak Alnwick, has penned a two-year deal with the Paisley club.

The 34-year-old previously worked under Robinson at Motherwell and at English League One side Morcambe and becomes Saints second addition of the summer following the arrival of Mark O’Hara.

Trevor Carson of Hartlepool United in action during the Sky Bet League Two match between Hartlepool United and Northampton Town at Victoria Park on February 27, 2016 in Hartlepool, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Carson, who has been capped seven times by Northern Ireland, brings a wealth of experience to the club having made over 350 club appearances.

His game time at Tannadice was limited last season due to the excellent form of Benjamin Siegrist, which led to a loan spell with Lancashire outfit, Morcambe during the second half of the campaign.

Speaking to the club’s website, Carson admitted: “It’s been in the pipeline for a couple of weeks and I’m just delighted to come here and hopefully show the fans what I can do.

“In terms of a football decision this ticks all the boxes. I’m convinced we will do well next year and I want to be a part of that. I know what a good club this is and how ambitious it is as well so that was a big thing for me.