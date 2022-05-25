St Mirren have completed the signing of goalkeeper Trevor Carson from Dundee United for an undisclosed fee.
Carson, who was identified by Buddies manager Stephen Robinson as the ideal replacement for Jak Alnwick, has penned a two-year deal with the Paisley club.
The 34-year-old previously worked under Robinson at Motherwell and at English League One side Morcambe and becomes Saints second addition of the summer following the arrival of Mark O’Hara.
Carson, who has been capped seven times by Northern Ireland, brings a wealth of experience to the club having made over 350 club appearances.
His game time at Tannadice was limited last season due to the excellent form of Benjamin Siegrist, which led to a loan spell with Lancashire outfit, Morcambe during the second half of the campaign.
Speaking to the club’s website, Carson admitted: “It’s been in the pipeline for a couple of weeks and I’m just delighted to come here and hopefully show the fans what I can do.
“In terms of a football decision this ticks all the boxes. I’m convinced we will do well next year and I want to be a part of that. I know what a good club this is and how ambitious it is as well so that was a big thing for me.
“I’m excited with the lads the gaffer is bringing in. He’s putting together a good dressing room and I look around the squad that is already here I can’t wait to meet them and get started.”