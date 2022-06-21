Strain revealed his relation to a Saints Hall of Fame great following his arrival from Maccabi Haifa.

St Mirren have completed the signings of Ryan Strain and Toyosi Olusanya on two-year deals.

The Paisley club have been eager to complete their transfer business early in the summer window with manager Stephen Robinson adding five new additions to his revamped squad.

Left-back Strain, who joins from Israeli top-flight side Maccabi Haifa, began his youth career at Aston Villa before moving to Australia where he played for Modbury Jets and Adelaide United.

The 25-year-old made 14 appearances last season, including four in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifiers.

Strain will now follow in the footsteps of his grandfather Gerry Baker, who starred for the Buddies between 1958-1960.

During his two-year spell with Saints, Baker scored a sensational 66 goals in 81 games and was subsequently inducted into the club’s Hall of Fame.

Strain admitted that his grandfather’s history with St Mirren was a decisive factor in him joining the club.

Speaking to the club website, he said: “My grandad told me a lot of stories and I was very proud of him.

“I was reading a lot of stuff in the stadium and looking at the pictures and just seeing what he did at St Mirren. It’s amazing and to represent that legacy means a lot to me.

“It means the world especially to my mum and her side of the family. They couldn’t believe it and I’m just buzzing to be here. As soon as I found out St Mirren was interested I was straight on the plane. I can’t wait to put the shirt on and show the fans what I can do.

“I’m a right-back/right wing-back who can also play in midfield. I’d say I’m attacking full-back who likes to get forward and get balls into the box.

“I learnt a lot in Israel last year even though it didn’t go as planned with injuries and I can’t wait to get started here and prove myself again.”

Versatile frontman Olusanya, who joins from Championship side Middlesborough, counts AFC Wimbledon and a host of non-league English clubs among his former employers.

The 24-year-old spent time on trial with Premier League giants Chelsea and Wolves, while attracting interest from Manchester City.

He made three substitute appearances for Boro last season and featured regularly for the club’s Under-23 side.

Commenting on his move to Scotland, Olusanya said: “It feels great and I’m happy to have things done early.

“The manager has really sold this place to me and I’ve met some of the staff already and everyone seems lovely so I can’t wait to get started.”

The pair are not expected to be the last flurry of transfer activity conducted by the club this summer.

Defensive midfielder Keanu Baccus is due to arrive in Scotland over the coming days to finalise his move from Western Sydney Wanderers.

The in-demand Australia Under-23 international, who was born in South Africa, agreed a pre-contract back in April and will become the club’s SIXTH new arrival.