Buddies chairman John Needham thanked supporters for their ‘loyalty’ after casting their vote.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Mirren have confirmed they will retain three stands for home supporters when Celtic and Rangers visit the SMiSA Stadium next season.

A large proportion of Buddies supporters voiced their displeasure at the Old Firm clubs for taking over the Tony Fitzpatrick Family Stand as home fans were relocated elsewhere last season.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Paisley club launched a survey to gauge support for keeping all three stands and an overwhelming majority have voted in favour of the move instead of offering the Family stand to both Glasgow clubs’ away supporters.

All the latest news and transfer speculation from around the SPFL. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Club officials had warned fans the decision to reduce the away allocation for both Celtic and Rangers could cost up to £100,000 in lost ticket revenue.

However, Saints will now only offer the away stand to both clubs, but supporters have been asked to top up their season ticket with a one-off £30 for adults or £15 for concessions payment.

The ‘Help a Buddie’ scheme, which was designed to help offset potential losses, from selling out two stands to Celtic and Rangers fans has receieved “strong support”.

Part of the announcement stated: “There was strong support for the ‘Help a Buddie’ and voluntary £30 contribution schemes which has given the club the confidence to take this step.

“These initiatives are fundamental in helping sustain the current levels of income which, in turn, will allow us to retain three stands for our home support from now on.

“We will provide information on how to contribute to these in the days that follow.”

St Mirren chairman John Needham apologised for the remarks online after they were highlighted. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Saints chairman John Needham said: “We’ve listened carefully to our fans and today’s announcement is a huge vote of confidence in our supporters.

“They have made it very clear that they want increased numbers of St Mirren fans in attendance for all home matches.

“The decision to retain all three stands for St Mirren supporters for all home league matches is ultimately driven by our fans and that’s what’s allowed the Board to make this decision.

“Our supporters have been incredible in recent times, and as a fan-owned club their views are hugely important to us.