St Mirren have confirmed they will retain three stands for home supporters when Celtic and Rangers visit the SMiSA Stadium next season.
A large proportion of Buddies supporters voiced their displeasure at the Old Firm clubs for taking over the Tony Fitzpatrick Family Stand as home fans were relocated elsewhere last season.
The Paisley club launched a survey to gauge support for keeping all three stands and an overwhelming majority have voted in favour of the move instead of offering the Family stand to both Glasgow clubs’ away supporters.
Club officials had warned fans the decision to reduce the away allocation for both Celtic and Rangers could cost up to £100,000 in lost ticket revenue.
However, Saints will now only offer the away stand to both clubs, but supporters have been asked to top up their season ticket with a one-off £30 for adults or £15 for concessions payment.
The ‘Help a Buddie’ scheme, which was designed to help offset potential losses, from selling out two stands to Celtic and Rangers fans has receieved “strong support”.
Part of the announcement stated: “There was strong support for the ‘Help a Buddie’ and voluntary £30 contribution schemes which has given the club the confidence to take this step.
“These initiatives are fundamental in helping sustain the current levels of income which, in turn, will allow us to retain three stands for our home support from now on.
“We will provide information on how to contribute to these in the days that follow.”
Saints chairman John Needham said: “We’ve listened carefully to our fans and today’s announcement is a huge vote of confidence in our supporters.
“They have made it very clear that they want increased numbers of St Mirren fans in attendance for all home matches.
“The decision to retain all three stands for St Mirren supporters for all home league matches is ultimately driven by our fans and that’s what’s allowed the Board to make this decision.
“Our supporters have been incredible in recent times, and as a fan-owned club their views are hugely important to us.
“We want to take this opportunity to thank our supporters for their loyalty and we look forward to working with the local community to encourage and welcome new fans as we set out to engage the next generation of St Mirren supporters.”