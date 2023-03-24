The Scots begin their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign against Cyprus on Saturday - the opponents for Clarke’s first match in charge of the national team.

Steve Clarke has agreed to remain in charge of Scotland Men’s National Team Head Coach until 2026 ahead of the opening UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying double-header against Cyprus and Spain at Hampden Park.

The 59-year-old replaced Alex McLeish in 2019 and led the nation to the Euro 2020 finals - the first successful qualification in more than 20 years - and has now signed a contract extension until after the FIFA World Cup campaign, which will be held in Canada, Mexico and United States.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Last year, Scotland finished top of their Nations League Group, securing promotion to League A and a play-off route for Euro 2024 to fall back on if they finish outside the qualifying spots.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke during the Scotland squad announcement press conference.

Clarke, who previously managed West Brom, Reading and Kilmarnock at club level, has set his sights on returning to a major tournament. He said: “I am proud that my coaching team and I will continue to lead the team through the next two qualifying campaigns, as well as Nations League Group A, but being able to do so is a testament to the squad of players who have been central to our improvement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The immediate focus is ensuring a positive start to our Euros campaign against Cyprus, who were the opposition for my first match in charge in 2019. When we named our squad for the double-header, I spoke with my coaches about how the quality and depth of the squad has evolved in those four years. We now have an experienced core who have been constants throughout, but we have also added quality and competition in every area of the team.

“We also played that game in front of around 30,000 fans and will walk out on Saturday, and Tuesday against Spain, to a full house at Hampden Park. It’s imperative that we keep the fans and the nations engaged and entertained and that is something we are all committed to achieving through winning games and qualifying for more major tournaments, starting with Germany next year.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Scottish FA Chief Executive, Ian Maxwell commented: “This has been one of the easiest decisions and conversations during my time as Chief Executive. Steve has united the nation behind a successful men’s national team and as we look forward to a new UEFA EURO 2024 campaign, it was important we demonstrated our commitment to Steve and his backroom team, and acknowledged the continuity that has been key to our improvement in the past four years.

“I know how determined the squad are to return to a major final after experiencing EURO 2020 and while everyone was disappointed not to have reached the World Cup in Qatar last December, securing promotion to Nations League Group A was another sign of the undeniable progress made.”

Scotland face Cyprus, who were the opponents for Clarke’s first match and victory in charge, at the national stadium on Saturday before hosting 2010 World Champions Spain on Tuesday. Norway and Georgia make up the remainder of Group A.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here, we look back at Clarke’s top five matches in charge of the national team so far...

Scotland 2 Cyprus 1 - June, 8, 2019

Staring another calamitous result in the face, Steve Clarke’ eventually got his reign as Scotland head coach off to a dramatic winning start thanks to Oliver Burke’s late winner against the lowly-ranked Cypriots in Euro 2020 qualifying.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ionnis Kousoulos headed home from a corner with three minutes remaining to cancel out Andy Robertson’s stunning opener on the hour mark, but Burke tapped home from close range after his nitial header struck the post claim maximum points.

There would have been a sense of real doom and gloom again if the Scots hadn’t emerged victorious on the back off a humiliating defeat to Kazakhstan, which ultimately cost Alex McLeish his job. However, the team displayed great character to grind out an important win and set the wheels in motion for Clarke.

Serbia 1 Scotland 1 (4-5 on pens) - November, 12, 2020

David Marshall (orange) celebrates with his team after their penalty shoot-out victory in Belgrade

Advertisement

Advertisement

Clarke became the first Scotland manager to end the country’s agonising 23-year absence from a major tournament after a nerve-shredding and historic 5-4 penalty shoot-out win over Serbia in Belgrade.

Goalkeeper David Marshall was the hero after he saved magnificently from Alexandar Mitrodive for a sudden-death victory after a contest Scotland had dominated for large spells until the 90th minute when Luka Jovic scored in the dying moments to force extra-time after cancelling out Ryan Christie’s second-half opener.

The result extended Clarke’s unbeaten run as manager to NINE games - the nations best run in 44 years - to set up a Group D Euro 2020 finals campaign against Czech Republic, England and Croatia the following summer.

England 0 Scotland 0 - June, 22, 2021

Advertisement

Advertisement

Scotland held the ‘Auld Enemy’ to a goalless draw at Wembley to keep their hopes of a Euro 2020 knockout stage place alive in the first meeting between the men’s teams in a major tournament since 1996.

Only 22,500 fans were in attendance due to Covid regulations, but the Scots responded impressively to their opening defeat by the Czechs in Glasgow with a resilient performance to claim a valuable point. The further highlighted the major strides made under Clarke’s leadership and the emergence of then 20-year-old Billy Gilmour on his first senior start was another success story.

Scotland’s midfielder Billy Gilmour (L) fights for the ball with England’s forward Raheem Sterling at Wembley

His well-drilled team punched the air with delight when the final whistle sounded to send thousands of Tartan Army fans home dreaming of extending their involvement in the tournament beyond the group stages. However, a 3-1 loss to Croatia at Hampden Park ended their venture.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Scotland 2 Denmark 0 - November, 15, 2021

The Danes - ranked 10th in the world - arrived in Glasgow’s Southside with a blemish free 100% record having already secured a place at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar with nine consecutive Group F victories. But it was Scotland who stunned their opponents to earn a seeded spot in the play-off semi-finals.

Goals from centre-back John Souttar and frontman Che Adams capped a thrilling performance for Clarke’s runners-up, who needed at least a point against the runaway leaders to give themselves a chance of a crucial home draw. It marked a huge improvement from a disappointing start to the qualifying campaign.

Clarke’s side had delivered when it mattered most to set up a one-off tie against Ukraine at Hampden the following March. Sadly, it ended with a gut-wrenching 3-1 defeat.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Scotland 3 Ukraine 0 - September, 24, 2022

John McGinn of Scotland celebrates after Lyndon Dykes scores the second goal against Ukraine

Scotland produced arguably one of their best display of Steve Clarke’s reign to compensate for their World Cup play-off heartache by claiming a vital Nations League win over Ukraine to move top of Group B1.

Three months on from the deflating loss to the same oppoition at Hampden, John McGinn rifled home the opening goal after 70 minutes before substitute Lyndon Dykes found the net with two headers late on to put them in pole position to top the four-team section.

Advertisement

Advertisement