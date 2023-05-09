The 42-year-old whistler has been named as the man in the middle for the final Old Firm clash of the season.

Steven McLean has been tasked with taking charge of the final Glasgow derby of the season between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium this weekend.

The 42-year-old was the man in the middle for Rangers 5-2 victory over St Mirren on April 15 and his last outing involving the champions came in the 3-1 win over Hibernian on March 18.

The whistler has vast exerience of handling the marquee Old Firm fixture, which saw Don Robertson thrust into the limelight during the most recent meeting between the two sides in the Scottish Cup semi-final last month after Willie Collum sustained an injury in the warm-up.

The Scottish FA has announced McLean will be assisted by linesman David Roome and Jonathan Bell, with Robertson acting as the fourth official. Greg Aitken has been assigned as the video assistant referee (VAR), assisted by David McGeachie.

Celtic, who secured the Scottish Premiership title in their first post-split fixture against Hearts at Tynecastle on Sunday, will be aiming to pull further away from their fierce rivals without the backing of their travelling support.

Michael Beale will be eager to win his first derby match of the season as Rangers manager after losing three and drawing once since taking over the reins from Giovanni van Bronckhorst last year.

