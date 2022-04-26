Rangers are now just two games from reaching the final of the 2022 Europa League.

The Ibrox side face RB Leipzig in the semi-finals - the first game will take place on Thursday - after defeating Braga in the quarter finals.

Whatever the outcome of the two games against the German giants, this season has been Rangers’ best performance in Europe since 2008 - when Zenit St Petersburg beat them 2-0 in the UEFA Cup final - and will be a source of pride for fans of the Ibrox club.

The next 10 days will be crucial for Rangers. They visit Leipzig for the first leg of the tie on Thursday, before facing Celtic - in a game which could all but secure the title for the Hoops should they avoid defeat - and then welcome the German club for the return leg next week.

While Rangers’ chances of retaining the Scottish Premiership title are slim - just 3% according to the supercomputer - they have a much better odds of winning the Europa League.

We checked out the fivethirtyeight supercomputer to see what chances each of four remaining teams have of lifting the Europa League trophy.

Fashion Sakala is all smiles at the end of Rangers' 3-1 win against Motherwell at Fir Park on Saturday. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Rangers have been given the lowest chance of winning the trophy.

According to the supercomputer, they have just a 25% chance of beating RB Leipzig in the semi finals and 12% chance of winning in the final.

Despite Eintracht Frankfurt dumping Barcelona out of the competition in the last round, including a memorable win at the Camp Nou, the German side are third favourites for the competition - with just a 17% chance of winning.

Their semi final opponents, West Ham, are the second favourites. The Hammers, fresh off beating Lyon in France to book their place in the next round, have a 22% chance of winning the Europa League.

But it’s RB Leipzig who have been given the best odds. According to the supercomputer, they have a 49% chance of winning the competition.