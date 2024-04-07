From rip-roaring drama to feisty incident-packed thrillers, Old Firm derbies between Celtic and Rangers are rarely dull affairs - and this weekend is sure to be no different.

Clashes between the two Glasgow giants are often the most enthralling and highly-anticipated games on the British footballing calendar.

Some may argue that this derby spectacle might lack the glamour of an El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona or a Superclásico between Boca Juniors and River Plate. But the Old Firm rivalry extends far beyond just a game of football.

The raw emotion and significance attached to every fixture is evident as soon as both teams emerge from the tunnel, with the occasion often reflecting and contributing to religious, political and social attitudes in Scotland. Two of the country’s most successful clubs, the Old Firm fixture has become deeply embedded in Scottish culture and continues to have an enduring appeal around the globe.

In the build up to Sunday’s latest installment, which could have a huge implication on the Premiership title race, GlasgowWorld has delved back through the archives to reflect on some classic derby battles and iconic moments from down the years.

1 . Rangers 2-2 Celtic - February 2011 (Scottish Cup fifth-round) Celtic came from behind twice to earn a share of the spoils after an enthralling clash at Ibrox, with both sides ending the game with 10 men. Walter Smith's Gers led through Jamie Ness' stunning third minute opener before Kris Commons slammed home an equaliser. Steven Whittaker restored the hosts lead from the penalty spot before the interval after Hoops keeper Fraser Forster was sent off for bringing down Steven Naismith. Celtic captain Scott Brown made it 2-2 before proceeding to celebrate by famously taunting Rangers' El-Hadji Diouf. Naismith was then shown a red card for a second booking to cap off an incident-packed affair.

2 . Rangers 3-2 Celtic - May 2002 (Scottish Cup Final) One of the most dramatic Old Firm Scottish Cup finals in history saw Rangers snatch a last-minute winner thanks to a Danish forward Peter Lovenkrands. Having already scored Gers’ first goal to cancel out John Hartson's headed opener, Lovenkrands had the final say to settle a nail-biting encounter, nodding home Neil McCann's cross to ensure the trophy headed to Ibrox. That goal came after Barry Ferguson's free-kick had levelled the contest following Bobo Balde's close-range finish midway through the second half.

3 . Rangers 2-2 Celtic - October 1987 (Scottish Premier Division) Arguably the most explosive Old Firm match of all-time with this four-goal thriller ending with FOUR players facing a court visit, each charged with a breach of the peace. The drama unfolded when Gers keeper Chris Woods and Celtic's Frank McAvennie were both sent off following a heated first-half altercation, while Terry Butcher followed them down the tunnel after the break with his side trailing by two goals. But Graeme Souness’ men battled back to secure an unlikely draw. Englishman Graham Roberts - Gers' stand-in keeper - orchestrated the full-time celebrations in front of the Copland Road end after Richard Gough's 90th minute tap-in and was subsequently ordered off.