Callum McGregor of Celtic challenges Dujon Sterling of Rangers

The countdown is on for the latest installment of one of world football’s most eagerly-anticipated derbies, with Philippe Clement’s Rangers preparing to host Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic at Ibrox this weekend.

In what is sure to be an occasion to savour as the nip-and-tuck title race continues to heat up, reigning champions Celtic will look to open a four-point gap at the top of the table with a victory at the home of their fiercest rivals. However, with no away fans in attendance once again, a raucous and expectant 48,000-strong home crowd will be eager for their side to serve up a statement win.

The Hoops are gunning for a third straight derby success of the Scottish Premiership campaign, but Rangers could potentially move FIVE points clear should they overcome the Parkhead side and win their game in hand against Dundee at a later date.

With so much at stake for both teams, the significance of this match cannot be understated. Here, GlasgowWorld provides you with everything you need to know about the clash...

Rangers vs Celtic kick off time

Where: Ibrox Stadium, Govan, Sunday 7 April, 12pm

The game will take place at the home of Rangers FC, Ibrox Stadium, with kick off scheduled for 12.00pm BST.

What channel is Rangers vs Celtic on? TV details

The game will be broadcast live exclusively on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event. Coverage beings at 11.00am, with all the pre-match build-up. Sky customers can stream the match live to their devices via the Sky Go app. International Rangers TV subscribers can stream the match, while UK & Ireland subscribers can listen to live audio.

Alternatively, BBC Radio Scotland will provide live coverage on on 92 - 95 FM and 810 MW. Highlights of the match will pop up on Sky Sports News later that evening and the following morning or on BBC Scotland’s Sportscene programme which starts at 7.15pm on Sunday evening.

What is the latest team news?

Rangers manager Philippe Clement continues to be without loan signing Oscar Cortes, long-term victim Danilo and experienced midfielder Ryan Jack through injury, while Ridvan Yilmaz is facing a late fitness battle after picking up a recent knock during the international break. Kieran Dowell is also expected to miss out, despite returning to full training last week.

Abdallah Sima and Ross McCausland are both back in contention after coming off the bench against Hibs last weekend, while Kemar Roofe will be hopeful of returning to the matchday squad.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is hopeful that skipper Callum McGregor will be passed fit in time after being deliberately omitted from last Sunday’s league clash with Livingston to allow him extra time to shake off an injury. Reo Hatate and Cameron Carter-Vickers were both surprise inclusions on Livingston’s artificial surface last weekend, with Hatate, in particular, impressing on his comeback.

