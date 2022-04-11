'The boys deserve a cup win' - Fine recent form has Caledonian Braves boss Ricky Waddell dreaming of glory

Caledonian Braves manager Ricky Waddell

Goals from Amaury Testa (2), Rhys Armstrong and John Guthrie gave Braves an easy win and had Waddell in optimistic mood with a Lowland League Cup quarter-final and Southern Counties Cup semi-final due to be played later this month against opposition still to be decided.

"A cup double would be fantastic,” said Waddell, whose side are ninth in the table after a largely fine run in 2022.

"I would love that for the boys. They deserve it after a decent league season.

"We’ve just had a bit of consistency and a bit of time to put the squad together since this time last year.

“It’s a young team with an average age of 21 or 22 which has just improved this year.

"They have gelled together really well, they are very coachable and have gained in confidence and belief.

"We move the ball quickly, play quite direct and with good quality with the ball on the floor.

"And it’s an enjoyable thing to watch when the guys get it right.

"We are getting goals from different areas as well and that helps.”

Braves are in action at Dalbeattie Star this Saturday, the Motherwell side’s final league game of the season.