The most expensive Premiership players ranked including 20 Rangers stars and 18 Celtic men on bumper list
There are plenty of expensive Premiership stars dotted around the league - but just where do Celtic and Rangers men find themselves?
Brendan Rodgers’ Hoops have cemented their position at the top of the table as they close in on four-in-a-row, despite last weekend’s Old Firm defeat at home to their bitter rivals. Barry Ferguson’s Light Blues meanwhile sit 13 points adrift in second spot, but are in the hunt for Europa League silverware after reaching the quarter-finals.
German football website Transfermarkt has gone over the numbers to discover which Premiership player has the highest market value. New ratings released this week have unveiled the Glasgow rivals share a total of 38 spots in the top 50, making up a large portion of the list due to their financial superiority over the rest of the division.
But there is still room for players of other clubs throughout the rankings. Here's how GlasgowWorld ranks the top 50 players in the Scottish Premiership in terms of market value, with Transfermarkt using a Euros metric for currency:
Top 50 most expensive Premiership players
50- David Watson (Kilmarnock) €1.20m
49- Beni Baningime (Hearts) €1.20m
48- Michael Steinwender (Hearts) €1.20m
47- James Penrice (Hearts) €1.30m
46- Ross McCausland (Rangers) €1.50m
45- Anthony Ralston (Celtic) €1.50m
44- Lyall Cameron (Dundee) €1.50m
43- Neraysho Kasanwirjo (Rangers) €1.80m
42- Elie Youan (Hibernian) €1.80m
41- Topi Keskinen (Aberdeen) €2.00m
40- Ianis Hagi (Rangers) €2.00m
39- Tom Lawrence (Rangers) €2.00m
38- Maik Nawrocki (Celtic) €2.00m
37- Luke McCowan (Celtic) €2.00m
36- Kevin Nisbet (Aberdeen) €2.30m
35- Jeppe Okkels (Aberdeen) €2.50m
34- Connor Barron (Rangers) €2.50m
33- Robin Propper (Rangers) €2.50m
32- Lawrence Shankland (Hearts) €2.50m
31- Yang Hyun-jun (Celtic) €2.50m
30- Calvin Ramsay (Kilmarnock) €3.00m
29- Jack Butland (Rangers) €3.00m
28- James Tavernier (Rangers) €3.00m
27- Oscar Cortes (Rangers) €3.50m
26- Liam Scales (Celtic) €3.50m
25- Lennon Miller (Motherwell) €4.00m
24- Cyriel Dessers (Rangers) €4.00m
23- Dujon Sterling (Rangers) €4.00m
22- Nedim Bajrami (Rangers) €4.00m
21- Ridvan Yilmaz (Rangers) €4.00m
20- Danilo (Rangers) €4.00m
19- Jefte (Rangers) €4.00m
18- Hamza Igamane (Rangers) €4.00m
17- John Souttar (Rangers) €4.50m
16- Jeffrey Schlupp (Celtic) €5.00m
15- Adam Idah (Celtic) €5.50m
14- Paulo Bernardo (Celtic) €6.00m
13- Nicolas Raskin (Rangers) €6.50m
12- Greg Taylor (Celtic) €6.50m
11- Callum McGregor (Celtic) €6.50m
10- Mohamed Diomande (Rangers) €7.00m
9- Auston Trusty (Celtic) €7.50m
8- Vaclav Cerny (Rangers) €9.00m
7- Jota (Celtic) €9.00m
6- Alistair Johnston (Celtic) €10.00m
5- Reo Hatate (Celtic) €11.00m
4- Daizen Maeda (Celtic) €11.00m
3- Arne Engels (Celtic) €12.00m
2- Nicolas Kuhn (Celtic) €12.00m
1- Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic) €14.00m
