Rangers and Celtic stars feature on a bumper list of Premiership players

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are plenty of expensive Premiership stars dotted around the league - but just where do Celtic and Rangers men find themselves?

Brendan Rodgers’ Hoops have cemented their position at the top of the table as they close in on four-in-a-row, despite last weekend’s Old Firm defeat at home to their bitter rivals. Barry Ferguson’s Light Blues meanwhile sit 13 points adrift in second spot, but are in the hunt for Europa League silverware after reaching the quarter-finals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

German football website Transfermarkt has gone over the numbers to discover which Premiership player has the highest market value. New ratings released this week have unveiled the Glasgow rivals share a total of 38 spots in the top 50, making up a large portion of the list due to their financial superiority over the rest of the division.

But there is still room for players of other clubs throughout the rankings. Here's how GlasgowWorld ranks the top 50 players in the Scottish Premiership in terms of market value, with Transfermarkt using a Euros metric for currency:

Top 50 most expensive Premiership players

50- David Watson (Kilmarnock) €1.20m

49- Beni Baningime (Hearts) €1.20m

48- Michael Steinwender (Hearts) €1.20m

47- James Penrice (Hearts) €1.30m

46- Ross McCausland (Rangers) €1.50m

45- Anthony Ralston (Celtic) €1.50m

44- Lyall Cameron (Dundee) €1.50m

43- Neraysho Kasanwirjo (Rangers) €1.80m

42- Elie Youan (Hibernian) €1.80m

41- Topi Keskinen (Aberdeen) €2.00m

40- Ianis Hagi (Rangers) €2.00m

39- Tom Lawrence (Rangers) €2.00m

38- Maik Nawrocki (Celtic) €2.00m

37- Luke McCowan (Celtic) €2.00m

36- Kevin Nisbet (Aberdeen) €2.30m

35- Jeppe Okkels (Aberdeen) €2.50m

34- Connor Barron (Rangers) €2.50m

33- Robin Propper (Rangers) €2.50m

32- Lawrence Shankland (Hearts) €2.50m

31- Yang Hyun-jun (Celtic) €2.50m

30- Calvin Ramsay (Kilmarnock) €3.00m

29- Jack Butland (Rangers) €3.00m

28- James Tavernier (Rangers) €3.00m

27- Oscar Cortes (Rangers) €3.50m

26- Liam Scales (Celtic) €3.50m

25- Lennon Miller (Motherwell) €4.00m

24- Cyriel Dessers (Rangers) €4.00m

23- Dujon Sterling (Rangers) €4.00m

22- Nedim Bajrami (Rangers) €4.00m

21- Ridvan Yilmaz (Rangers) €4.00m

20- Danilo (Rangers) €4.00m

19- Jefte (Rangers) €4.00m

18- Hamza Igamane (Rangers) €4.00m

17- John Souttar (Rangers) €4.50m

16- Jeffrey Schlupp (Celtic) €5.00m

15- Adam Idah (Celtic) €5.50m

14- Paulo Bernardo (Celtic) €6.00m

13- Nicolas Raskin (Rangers) €6.50m

12- Greg Taylor (Celtic) €6.50m

11- Callum McGregor (Celtic) €6.50m

10- Mohamed Diomande (Rangers) €7.00m

9- Auston Trusty (Celtic) €7.50m

8- Vaclav Cerny (Rangers) €9.00m

7- Jota (Celtic) €9.00m

6- Alistair Johnston (Celtic) €10.00m

5- Reo Hatate (Celtic) €11.00m

4- Daizen Maeda (Celtic) €11.00m

3- Arne Engels (Celtic) €12.00m

2- Nicolas Kuhn (Celtic) €12.00m

1- Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic) €14.00m