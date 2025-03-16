Here is how we rated the Celtic players on an enthralling day of Old Firm derby action.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic have lost 3-2 against Rangers in the latest Premiership instalment of the Old Firm derby, during what was a bitterly disappointing afternoon for the club.

The shocks came before a ball was kicked as captain Callum McGregor failed to win his fitness race and defender Maik Nawrocki came in for his first league appearance of the season. A win here, however, would put Celtic within touching distance of title glory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Against an Ibrox side less than 72 hours out from 120 minutes of action against Fenerbahce in the Europa League, it was the visitors that were up and at it. They struck early against an out of sorts Celtic team with Nicolas Raskin heading home from a corner and Mohamed Diomande was then in on the act before half-time.

Brendan Rodgers’ side were much improved in the second half and the mercurial Daizen Maeda got them level. Reo Hatate then levelled things up but more defensive calamities then allowed Hamza Igamane to blast home a winner. It might not mean much in terms of the title race but it’s a second derby defeat on the spin for Celtic. Here is how we rated the Celtic players at Parkhead.

Kasper Schmeichel - 4/10

A few ropey passes that plunged his side into all sorts of bother. Just seemed a little unsure of himself which is a rarity.

Alistair Johnston - 4/10

Plays a part in the goal but part of a defence all at sea in the first 45. Wasn’t across quick enough to deny Diomande

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cameron Carter-Vickers - 4/10

Another unusually chaotic in his play. Sometimes strolling into danger and other times making passes forward and then makes a hash at Igamane’s winner. A bit of a bizarre showing of good and bad.

Maik Nawrocki - 7/10

Fair play to the defender coming in from the cold. The best defender on the day who was the best man in Hoops during a troubling first half and built on that in the second/

Jeffrey Schlupp - 3/10

Will have expected better. Somehow beat to a header by Raskin, Vaclav Cerny had his number and nerves looked to be creeping into his game. Game looked to get on top of him.

Luke McCowan - 5/10

A difficult task stepping into a midfield without the captain. First half he was anonymous but was more of a factor in the second and threaded through a great ball for the leveller

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reo Hatate - 6/10

Part of a midfield being overrun but his moments of quality are so clear. Almost scored a first half worldie and then slotted home the leveller

Arne Engels - 6/10

Overpowered far too often in the first half but once he started putting his foot on the ball in the second half, his class was clear.

Nicolas Kuhn - 3/10

A desperate afternoon for the winger. Yilmaz had him in his pocket and he was hooked at the break.

He did everything he could. Pressing, probing, scoring, a constant thorn in the Rangers side.

Another who impressed on the flanks. Decent cross to get the team back in it.

Subs used: Idah, Yang