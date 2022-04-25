Thorniewood United 1-0 Greenock Juniors: Small wonder Thorniewood ace keeps scoring

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Top scorer Ally Small has had a great season for Thorniewood United

Small’s 10th minute finish on Saturday, after Declan Brown’s cross from the left following a fine diagonal pass by Fraser Stobbie, left him on course to break the club’s all-time record of 36 goals in a campaign set by Stevie Mullen 15 years ago.

"Ally had other chances to score so he felt he could have passed the 36-goal mark on Saturday,” said ’Wood secretary Eddie Lynas. “He was disappointed with himself.

“It was a good game. It wasn’t a typical end of season game. Greenock were a good side.

"They could move the ball about and caused us a couple of problems which Lewis Forbes, our goalkeeper, had to deal with very well when he was called upon.”

United also had three second half ‘goals’ by Brown, Matty Clarke and Lewis Archer disallowed for offside, the latter two of these being disputed by ’Wood.

The Viewpark team, who are guaranteed to finish fourth, have 57 points ahead of their final league game of the campaign at home to Ashfield this Saturday.

The following Saturday, May 7, ’Wood visit Benburb in the quarter-finals of The Kilmarnock Pie West of Scotland League Cup.

Meanwhile, Thorniewood’s local rivals Bellshill Athletic are 11th in Conference A on 35 points after losing 5-0 at Muirkirk Juniors on Saturday.