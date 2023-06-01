Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital
Ange Postecoglou shuts down Celtic exit talk amid Tottenham job links
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Madeleine McCann: ‘Number of items’ found at reservoir
Pirates of the Caribbean star dies

Top 12 Scottish Premiership ‘unlucky charms’ for 2022/23 season - gallery

Research from BonusCodeBets has revealed the top-flight’s unlucky charms throughout the 2022/23 campaign.

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 1st Jun 2023, 16:01 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 16:19 BST

The 2022/23 Scottish football season reaches its conclusion this weekend with Premiership champions Celtic taking on second tier side Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park.

As the 12 top-flight clubs reflect on their campaign, each team certainly have some not-so-lucky charms among their squad. Here, we take a look at those who obtained high losing percentages from the season for their respective sides:

1. Scottish Premiership 'Unlucky Charms’

Loss: 16.67%

2. David Turnbull - Celtic

Loss: 16.67% Photo: Ewan Bootman - SNS Group

Loss: 33.33%

3. Nicolas Raskin - Rangers

Loss: 33.33% Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group

Loss: 60.00%

4. Stephen O’Donnell - Motherwell

Loss: 60.00% Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:CelticScottish PremiershipRangers