The Green Brigade are planning the event ahead of the Hampden showpiece this weekend.

Celtic ultras group, the Green Brigade, have organised a “meet and march” event before the Scottish Cup final in an attempt to build up the atmosphere ahead of a potential historic day for the club.

The fan group have released a poster via their social media presence on North Curve Celtic, urging supporters to gather at Glasgow Green from 12pm on Saturday, with the crowds making their way to Hampden Park together at 3.30pm.

It read: “Tims in the Park. Sat 3rd June, 12 noon. Glasgow Green. March leaves at 3.30pm.” The initial tweet has since been shared and liked by more than 2,000 people.

It comes just days after the Green Brigade arranged an impressive full stadium tifo display at Parkhead to celebrate the team’s Scottish Premiership title triumph. The Hoops were back to their relentless best after a 5-0 rout of Aberdeen on trophy day to end a three-match winless run.

Thousands of fans descended on Glasgow city centre to revel in the celebrations after watching their heroes lift the top-flight crown for the second successive season. However, focus has now shifted on rounding off another excellent campaign by completing a clean sweep of domestic trophies.

Ange Postecoglou’s men head into the end-of-season showdown with Championship side Inverness Caledonian Thistle at the national stadium bidding to land a fifth Treble in seven years. The Australian boss is determined to get his hands on his fifth trophie out of a possible six since his arrivals at Parkhead two years ago.

