Celtic advanced to the Scottish Cup final where they will face Inverness Caledonian Thistle after knocking out holders Rangers in a gripping last-four clash at Hampden Park.

In a game of two halves, Celtic went in at the break with a slender lead when Jota pounced on some hesitant Rangers defender to head home Daizen Maeda’s cross. That goal would prove decisive and the Ibrox side threw the kitchen sink at their rivals in the second half but were unable to force extra-time.

Three players, in particular, earned rave reviews from supporters in the wake of the match, with Maeda, Cameron Carter-Vickers, and Joe Hart the standout performers on another afternoon to savour for the green and white half of the city.

Cameron Carter-Vickers of Celtic shakes hands with Joe Hart

Ange Postecoglou’s side weren’t at their free-flowing best once again but they did enough to book a return trip to the national stadium in early June. Here is what their fans have been saying on social media....

Fans reaction

@FMGee_ - “Unbelievable battling defence in that 2nd half. CCV really is a warrior, and Starfelt did superbly. Extra shout-out to Maeda who must have run 20km.

@David Devine9 - “Relentless Celts... Closing the gap.... Next they will show their real self... Blah blah blah! We will be even stronger next season.”

@Michael75652935 - “Treble looks to be on... again! Weekend just gets better and better.”

@KieranTearKnee3 - “What a game, might not have been a defining score line but our play was amazing. A real team.”

@Jim Letrim2 - “Well done the Bhoys, wasn’t pretty but we got there... Maeda and CCV tops for me.”

@manky_bianchi - “Didn’t think we could play as bad again and win but it’s happened. Average again but we’re in the final and made them look half decent even tho they were rotten.”

@JayHarkin1 - “Joe Hart and Carter-Vickers outstanding today. Absolutely delighted for Ange & the Bhoys. Hail Hail.”

@R4tser - “Well done Celts. Better team first half. Let them show what they had in the 2nd & it wasn’t much. Starfelt, CCV and Maeda outstanding. Got what we deserved. Treble still on. Easy passage to the final.”

@Stuttgart1988 - “CCV was brilliant, but I thought Hart had his best game for us. Nothing flash, but rock solid. Shout out to Ralston who stepped in and was flawless.”

@rawchicken17 - “Showed the ugly side of the game second half. CCV and Starfelt, Taylor, big Joe and big Tony. They tried to throw everything at us. Well done the Hoops.”