Inverness CT and Falkirk face off at Hampden Park on Saturday and Celtic and Rangers go head-to-head on Sunday in this year’s semi finals.

All eyes are on Hampden Park this weekend for the semi finals of the 2022/23 Scottish Cup with Inverness taking on Falkirk on Saturday and Celtic and Rangers facing off on Sunday.

The two winners of those respective ties will go head-to-head at the showpiece match which will be back at the national stadium in June. Once the final whistle goes in both matches and supporters know if their team have booked their place or not then they will want to know the date they need to circle on their calendars and when they could potentially look at securing tickets. Here is everything you need to know about when the 2022/23 Scottish Cup final will be played and when tickets will be on sale:

Advertisement

Advertisement

When is the 2022/23 Scottish Cup final?

The 2022/23 Scottish Cup final is set to be played on Saturday, June 3. That is one week after the final round of Scottish Premiership fixtures and will be the penultimate domestic fixture of the season with only the final leg of the Premiership play-off final to follow.

No kick off time has been officially announced but the match does traditionally start at 3pm. It will, of course, be played at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who will be in the 2022/23 Scottish Cup final?

Celtic and Rangers will know their potential final opponents before a ball is kicked in Sunday’s match with the first semi final taking place on Saturday. Championship side Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Falkirk of League One will face off in a replay of the 2015 Scottish Cup final.

The Highland club currently sit third in the second tier table and could have a busy schedule leading up to the competition. If they do reach the Scottish Cup final and also the Premiership play-off final then the latter would almost certainly be delayed. As for Falkirk, they are second in League One and have already secured their place in the play-offs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Celtic and Rangers meet in a replay of last year’s semi final and that match was won by Rangers who eventually went on to lift the trophy, beating Hearts in the final. Greg Taylor gave the Hoops a second half lead but Scott Arfield leveled the scores and a Carl Starfelt own goal decided the tie in extra time.

When will tickets for the 2022/23 Scottish Cup final go on sale?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Information on ticket sales for the 2022/23 Scottish Cup final will be announced by the respective finalists in the days following the semi finals. Traditionally, the SFA do not split the ticket allocation evenly at 50/50 between both sets of supporters and the winner of the Celtic vs Rangers tie will expect a larger allocation than the winner of the Inverness vs Falkirk match.