Uddingston Cricket Club sign up an ex-Scotland star in double spree

Uddingston wicket keeper/captain Bryan Clarke is gearing up for another league season (Pic David Potter)

Uddy wicket keeper/captain Bryan Clarke, 42, is hoping that the acquisition of the leg spinning all rounder can aid their title bid in this campaign’s Western Premier Division.

"Moneeb is a real good signing for us,” Clarke said. “He coaches a bit and is an experienced international cricketer.

"He was playing at East Kilbride – a division below us – for a couple of years and the standard was not great so he’s really kind of rejuvenated and keen to get back playing at a higher level.

"Moneeb has performed at our level very well, for West of Scotland, in the past so there are no concerns about him at all.

"He played for Durham and Scotland – alongside Uddy stars Paul Hoffmann and Ross Lyons – so it’s a real good coup for us.

"Paul is retired, he umpires now.

"I guess naturally signing Moneeb is a good fit, a guy that we know and a guy that knows us. He is a guy that’s going to help get the best out the younger guys and keep us competitive.”

Also arriving at Uddingston for the new season is batsman Amaan Ramzan, who last campaign played for Poloc who were relegated.

"He’s just a young guy of 21,” Clarke added. “He is a former Scotland under-19 international who is the son of former Pakistani test cricketer Mohammad Ramzan who moved to Scotland before Amaan was born.

"So it’s a real cricket dynasty if you like. And a guy who’s got the ability to kick on and should have ambitions to play for Scotland in the future.”

Uddingston are now well into pre-season training and are playing friendly games in the run-up to the league beginning.

Clarke, who is now in the veteran category, added: “I will hang on playing until I’m not needed.

"In the last couple of years we’ve worked really hard in bringing through younger players. We’ve got a good group of youngsters and my job is to facilitate them.

"I need to keep them ticking over and make sure that we’re moving onto the next generation gradually.”

Clarke stressed that experience is also a big part of the Uddingston squad, as illustrated by the fact that he still rates 48-year-old Aamir Gul as “the best off spin bowler in the country”.

"Aamir is a bit of a legend of West of Scotland cricket and Uddingston cricket,” Clarke said.