A UEFA insider has offered an explanation as to why Scott McTominay’s stunning strike during last night’s Spain vs Scotland Euro 2024 qualifier was controversially ruled out.

Tartan Army supporters were left questioning why the goal, which appeared to put Steve Clarke’s side on course to rubber-stamp their ticket for next summer’s major finals in Germany, was chalked off at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville.

The Manchester United midfielder found the top corner of the net from a free-kick at an accute angle to give Steve Clarke’s side a dramatic 1-0 lead against the Spaniards, but Dutch referee Serdar Gözübüyük was called over to the VAR pitchside monitor to review the goal.

Referee Serdar Gozubuyuk checks the VAR monitor before disallowing the goal scored by Scott McTominay. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Defender Jack Hendry was deemed to have fouled Spanish goalkeeper Unai Simon on the line as McTominay wheeled away in celebration. Gözübüyük then checked the screen and proceeded to signal for a direct free-kick because of the offence, thus disallowing the goal.

However, UEFA later changed the official explanation to offside, sparking widespread confusion among players, coaching staff and pundits alike. It left a bitter taste in mouths of every Scotland fan watching on as Spain went on to secure a 2-0 victory, courtesy of late goals from Alvaro Morata and Oihan Sancet.

Former SPFL referee Bobby Madden waded in on the VAR controversy, offering two key explanations. The retired whistler uploaded a video and screenshots of the flashpoint as he tried to clear up the incident.

He wrote: “Let me clear this up. After the on field review the referee makes the VAR signal to advise of a change of decision. His next signal is to point for a direct free-kick. The signal for offside would be a raised hand for an indirect free kick.

“A lot of people saying the referee wouldn’t have gone to the monitor for offside. That’s incorrect. For actual offsides there is no need, but as Hendry doesn’t play the ball it is a subjective ‘did he interfere with an opponent’ so an on field opponent would have been required.

“For the record, if Hendry was confirmed in an offside position this would be given as offside 100 times out of 100.”

Now an insider for the governing body has moved to clarify the communication between the on-field official and the VAR operator, explaining that the decision was always offside, meaning the whistler simply made an error with his hand gesture.

A UEFA source told the Scottish Sun: “The referee’s decision at the free-kick was for offside. After the on-field review, the decision was offside as the attacking player (Jack Hendry) was touching and standing in front of the goalkeeper.