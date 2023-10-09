The Gers midfielder missed the last two games against Aris Limassol and St Mirren.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack has been forced to pull out of the Scotland squad for Thursday’s crucial Euro 2024 qualifier against Spain in Seville through injury.

Jack was named among 24 senior players head coach Steve Clarke called up to the latest international camp last week for upcoming matches against the Luis de la Fuente’s side and the friendly with France in Lille next Tuesday, but the former Aberdeen man won’t be involved.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 31-year-old, who has won 16 caps for his country to date and made his debut against the Netherlands in 2017 at Pittodrie, has now withdrawn from the pool. The news will come as a major concern to his club given his troubled injury record.

Jack was substituted at half-time during last weekend’s defeat to former club Aberdeen at Ibrox, which proved the final straw for beleaguered manager Michael Beale. No explanation was given for taking him off and it remains to be seen how long he will be sidelined for.

Rangers are likely to have a new permanent boss in place for the first game after the international break at home to Hibernian on October 21 and Jack’s future in Govan will inevitably be discussed after Beale’s decision to offer him a new one-year contract extension earlier this summer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His game time and involvement in first-team matches has been monitored closely as a result of numerous long-term injury setbacks in recent years.