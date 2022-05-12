Under-20 team is set up by Bo'ness United

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Youngsters have a great opportunity to work their way through the ranks at Bo'ness United (Pic by Alan Peebles)

Linlithgow’s last East of Scotland Premier Division game of the season is at Penicuik Athletic this Saturday with kick-off at 3pm. They also have a home Lowland League Cup quarter-final against Kirkcaldy and Dysart on Friday, May 20 from 7.30pm.

Gaffer Gordon Herd said: “This can be the most successful season for Linlithgow Rose in a good while.

"It would be the first trophy in this new East Region set-up. There were plenty trophies won in the juniors but it’s massive that we can try and get one in the new format.”

The conclusion of the league this Saturday sees leaders Tranent Juniors and second placed Penicuik both sitting on 77 points but with Tranent’s goal difference being 20 goals superior.

So a home win for Tranent over fourth placed Jeanfield Swifts this Saturday will win the league for them even if Penicuik defeat Linlithgow.

Herd said: “Tranent have a hard game against Jeanfield, who will be in the same mindset as us and are one of the best sides in the league outwith us.

"We don’t want to go to somebody’s promotion party so Penicuik won’t have it easy and Tranent won’t have it easy.

"It’s fair play to them, they’ve hung in there. We’ve just fallen at the last hurdle which is disappointing but the league was a long shot.