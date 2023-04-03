Register
Watch: Episode 1 of Scottish football’s new FitbawTalk podcast

We discuss all the latest weekend talking points from the world of Scottish football...

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 16:59 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 17:06 BST

GlasgowWorld has launched a new Fitbaw Talk podcast, discussing all of the weekend’s main talkin points from the wonderful world of Scottish football.

On episode 1 of the podcast, we look ahead to this weekend’s crucial Glasgow Derby showdown between Celtic and Rangers and question whether this match really is make or break for the Ibrox club’s title chances.

We also debate where Ange Postcoglou’s current Celtic side rank compared to the club’s all-time great teams, including Brendan Rodgers ‘Invincitreble’ winners and Martin O’Neill’s UEFA Cup 2003 final squad.

We address the ongoing battle between Hearts and Aberdeen to finish in third position in the table, while we take a look at the battle to avoid the drop and ask if Jim Goodwin can save Dundee United from automatic relegation?

Our weekly “my nan could score 20 goals a season in Scotland” punter of the week focuses on comments made by TalkSPORT pundit Danny Murphy and presenter Simon Jordan on Scotland’s historic 2-0 Euro 2024 qualifying victory over Spain.

