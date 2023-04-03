Watch: Episode 1 of Scottish football’s new FitbawTalk podcast

We discuss all the latest weekend talking points from the world of Scottish football...

GlasgowWorld has launched a new Fitbaw Talk podcast, discussing all of the weekend’s main talkin points from the wonderful world of Scottish football.

On episode 1 of the podcast, we look ahead to this weekend’s crucial Glasgow Derby showdown between Celtic and Rangers and question whether this match really is make or break for the Ibrox club’s title chances.

We also debate where Ange Postcoglou’s current Celtic side rank compared to the club’s all-time great teams, including Brendan Rodgers ‘Invincitreble’ winners and Martin O’Neill’s UEFA Cup 2003 final squad.

We address the ongoing battle between Hearts and Aberdeen to finish in third position in the table, while we take a look at the battle to avoid the drop and ask if Jim Goodwin can save Dundee United from automatic relegation?