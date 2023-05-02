On episode 5 of the podcast, we discuss the latest weekend talking points from the world of Scottish football...

GlasgowWorld recently launched a new Fitbaw Talk podcast, discussing all of the weekend’s main talking points from the wonderful world of Scottish football.

On episode 5 of the podcast recorded this week, host Martyn Simpson was joined by regular guest and football reporter Lewis Anderson and Motherwell and Falkirk Herald journalist Craig Goldthorp.

We started by looking back on Celtic’s gritty 1-0 Scottish Cup semi-final victory over Rangers, which kept Ange Postecoglou’s side on course for a domestic treble and left Rangers season effectively over. We also dissect Inverness 3-0’ win over Falkirk in the other last-four tie and their chances of springing a massive upset in the final on June 3. We debate whether the cup final ticket allocation should be split 50/50 even if Inverness fail to sell out their allocation.

John Lundstram put in a hefty challenge on Kyogo Furuhashi early on in the Scottish Cup semi-final between Rangers and Celtic. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

We then look ahead to a hugely exciting Friday night of Scottish Championship action, with the title and relegation battle going right down to the wire. We address which team out of Dundee or Queen’s Park will be crowned champions and secure top-flight football next season, which three teams will seal a play-off spot and who out of Hamilton, Cove Rangers or Arbroath will suffer the dreaded drop into League One.

Finally, we cast our eye over the 2022/23 Manager of the Year candidates and question is there a case for anyone other than Ange Postecoglou, especially if he completes a treble? Does Stephen Robinson deserve recognition for top-six finish with St Mirren or do Dunfermline manager James McPake and Stirling Albion boss Darren Young enter the equation?

Our weekly “my nan could score 20 goals a season in Scotland” punter of the week focuses on comments made by @Harry_McArthur on Twitter who said: “Scottish football is brilliant, and if you follow it, you know it. If you don’t, and you think your gran can score in this league, it’s because the league itself doesn’t care. It’s because the broadcasters don’t care. It’s because money now is more important to them than growth.”