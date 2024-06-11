Watch our Euro 2024 special as GlasgowWorld set the scene for tournament and predict our eventual winners

Our reporters make their Euro 2024 predictions including tournament winners, dark horses and which player will shine brightest in Germany.

As the countdown to Euro 2024 continues, anticipation is growing in Glasgow as Scotland prepare to kick-off this summer’s tournament against host nation Germany.

Steve Clarke’s side were drawn in Group A alongside the Germans, Switzerland and Hungary and will be hoping to create history by become the first team to qualify for the knockout stages of a major tournament, having failed to do so in 11 previous attempts.

Fan zones are being set up across the country as supporters not fortunate enough to be heading out to Germany will come together to cheer on the Tartan Army.

Our GlasgowWorld reporters Lewis Anderson and Declan McConville have delivered their Euro 2024 predictions for the tournament ahead of Friday’s curtain raiser. We discuss Scotland’s chances along with our favourite Euro memories, predicted winner and dark horses.

