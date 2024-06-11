This video More videos

Our reporters make their Euro 2024 predictions including tournament winners, dark horses and which player will shine brightest in Germany.

As the countdown to Euro 2024 continues, anticipation is growing in Glasgow as Scotland prepare to kick-off this summer’s tournament against host nation Germany.

Steve Clarke’s side were drawn in Group A alongside the Germans, Switzerland and Hungary and will be hoping to create history by become the first team to qualify for the knockout stages of a major tournament, having failed to do so in 11 previous attempts.

Fan zones are being set up across the country as supporters not fortunate enough to be heading out to Germany will come together to cheer on the Tartan Army.